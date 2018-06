Apple has five new commercials promoting iPhone photography techniques and features. Each focuses on particular features, including how to shoot with Burst Mode, Pano, and Slo-mo. There’s also a commercial for shooting soccer (just in time for the run-up to World Cup), and another on using backlighting in your shots.

Check them out:

iPhone X — How to shoot Burst mode on iPhone X

iPhone X — How to shoot with Pano

iPhone X — How to shoot Slo-mo

How to shoot Soccer on iPhone X

iPhone X — How to shoot using backlight