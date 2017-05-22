Apple would very much like for this to be a post-PC era, thank you very much. The company has a new spot out called What’s a computer that does a pretty job of making the case that the iPad does everything a computer does. Especially, or at least, if you’re young. It follows a young woman through her life while she sends things, FaceTimes, looks up stuff on the internet, does school work, sheens around on her bike with iPad on her back, listens to music, draws with Apple Pencil, and more. At the end, her mom comes out and asks what she’s doing with her computer. The young woman looks over her shoulder and casually responds, “What’s a computer?” I’d love your thoughts.