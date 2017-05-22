Short, just 15 seconds long, each spot personifies an iPhone selling point, and pits iPhone against “your phone” in a split screen representation.
Apple Has Four New HomePod Commercials: Equalizer, Distortion, Bass, and Beat
They’re all abstract pieces that say little specific about Apple’s smart speaker.
TiVo GameSkip Lets You Skip the Super Bowl to Right to the Commercials and Halftime Show
With GameSkip, TiVo users can skip the game and get right to the important bits—Super Bowl commercials and the Halftime Show.
Tom Brady Features in New Apple Beats by Dre Commercial
Apple picked quarterback Tom Brady to promote Beats by Dre headphones. A new spot for the brand features a grim and gritty locker room shot of the Deflategate quarterback wearing a pair of Beats by Dre. In a voiceover, Mr. Brady says: “Doubt me. Distract me. Give me noise. ‘Cause all I hear is, ‘It’s payback time.'” A tagline of “Above the noise” then appears, followed by the Beats logo. The spot was posted to YouTube this weekend, and already has more than 2.2 million views.
Apple Channels Muhammad Ali for 'Selfies on iPhone X' Commercial
Apple has a new spot out called Selfies on iPhone X. The commercial features a series selfies with a soundtrack of the late Muhammad Ali declaring that he is the greatest. He was so great, in fact, his one fault was in recognizing just how great he was. Watch the commercial (with sound on), and he’ll tell you all about it.
Apple Found a Hipster Willing to Cut His Beard to Demonstrate Face ID
Apple made a new commercial by shaving off a hipster model’s beard a little bit at a time and assembling it stop-motion style into a video to demonstrate Face ID.
Watch Apple's New Commercial, 'iPad Pro - Markup'
Apple has a new spot called iPad Pro – Markup. It shows the same young woman featured in the What’s a Computer? spot. In this commercial, she’s sitting around with her iPad Pro talking to a friend with FaceTime. She snags a screenshot, marks up the screenshot, and then sends it to the friend in iMessage while continuing the conversation. It’s all fluid, natural, and easy. It ends with the tagline, “A new way to markup instantly.” On the one hand, I’m not sure how many kids can afford an iPad Pro. On the other, I think this delivery speaks perfectly to young people, and that’s entirely the target market.
Apple Has 4 New Commercials for Apple Watch S3 as the 'Gift of Go'
Two of them feature the cellular abilities of Apple Watch Series GPS + Cellular, while one demonstrates workouts. The fourth shows Apple Watch’s ability to go in a pool.
Apple Taps Sam Smith in 'Sway' Holiday Commercial for AirPods
Apple has a new holiday commercial out called Sway. The spot channels the feeling of Christmas without overtly mentioning that specific holiday, with a sound track by Sam Smith (“Palace”). It’s a subtle promotion of AirPods featuring two young dancers who meet and metaphorically fall in love. She gives him one of her AirPods, and they then dance and sway through the snow sharing the same song. The tag line is “move someone this holiday.” What do you think?
Apple iPad Commercial Asks, 'What's a Computer?'
Apple would very much like for this to be a post-PC era, thank you very much. The company has a new spot out called What’s a computer that does a pretty job of making the case that the iPad does everything a computer does. Especially, or at least, if you’re young. It follows a young woman through her life while she sends things, FaceTimes, looks up stuff on the internet, does school work, sheens around on her bike with iPad on her back, listens to music, draws with Apple Pencil, and more. At the end, her mom comes out and asks what she’s doing with her computer. The young woman looks over her shoulder and casually responds, “What’s a computer?” I’d love your thoughts.
Apple Spotlights Portrait Lighting on iPhone 8 Plus with 'Portraits of Her' [Video]
Apple has a new spot called Portraits of Her to promote Portrait Lighting on iPhone 8 Plus. Portrait Lighting is a new software effect on iPhone 8 Plus that allows you to drastically change lighting on photos shot using Portrait Mode. In Portraits for Her, Apple uses a haunting (and beautiful) song called “This Strange Effect” by The Shacks for a soundtrack. The company also had the unnamed actress in the piece lip-syncing the lyrics as she walked through the city, something I don’t recall in another Apple spot. I like this commercial. The music, the camera shots, and the pacing are all lovely, and it’s another good example of Apple showing us a concept (Portrait Lighting) without doing an explainy spot. I’d love to know your thoughts.
Watch iPhone 8 Commercial: 'iPhone in a Whole New Light'
Apple posted a new commercial to YouTube called iPhone in a Whole New Light. It’s the usual introductory commercial for a new iPhone, and includes the slow motion closeup reveal of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Both were announced during Apple’s media event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park.
Check out the Amazing Colors in Apple's 'iPhone X' Commercial
Apple released a bunch of solid commercials Tuesday, but iPhone X is my favorite. It uses some gorgeous colors splashing around as a lure for the devices OLED screen. The colors grabbed my attention during the keynote when it was first shown. They reminded me a lot of the 70s’ kid’s toy, the Magic Window, but with a lot more colors. It’s compelling, bold, striking, and sexy. Interestingly, text at the end of the spot indicates that it hasn’t been approved by the FCC, and specifies that it can’t be sold until it is.
iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in 8 Seconds [Video]
Apple posted a short spot called iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in 8 seconds. It’s a rapid fire look at some of the new features in the company’s new iPhone 8 line.
Watch Apple Watch Series 3 Commercial, 'Surf'
Apple has a new commercial called Surf that promotes Apple Watch Series 3’s ability to make and receive phone calls. It’s a powerful spot with strong imagery and a nice shot or two of the new Apple Watch.
Watch Apple Watch Series 3 'Dear Apple' Commercial
Apple published a new commercial called Dear Apple. it promotes Apple Watch Series 3 by looking at letters that have been written to Apple and CEO Tim Cook. There will probably be shorter versions aired on TV, but the full version below is two minutes and 38 seconds. The testimonials range from health uses, sports cases, diabetes, car crashes, and a Russian cyborg (for real). I think it’s a great video.
The Rock Talks about Siri in the Kitchen, Selfies, and Reminders in 3 New Apple Videos
Each is a short-form version from the original short film released late in July, and they feature The Rock and Siri in the kitchen, taking selfies, and setting Reminders.
Watch Apples New iPad Pro 10.5-inch Commercial
Apple released new iPad Pro models today at WWDC. It has a lot of great features, and to show it off there’s a new iPad Pro 10.5-inch commercial on YouTube. Just as big as the new iPad Pro itself are more multitasking features in iOS 11 for the device. It will have brand new drag-and-drop functionality, a Mac-like dock, and improvements to Apple’s Notes app. Watch the video below to see the cool stuff. Check it out
Apple Brilliantly Personifies iPhone Security
There are three new “Why Switch” videos on YouTube. Contacts is clever and does a pretty good job of conveying that it’s easy to move your contacts to iPhone from “your phone.” Smooth makes a good case that video is smoother on iPhone. But Security, now that one is brilliant. It personifies iPhone’s inherent security advantage over (the unnamed) Android in a funny, concise, and elegant way. It’s easy to understand, and I think it’s entertaining. You can watch it below.
Apple's New Switcher Campaign — for iPhone
Apple launched a new advertising campaign called Switch to iPhone at apple.com/switch. The campaign trades the white of the company’s original I’m a PC campaign for dark pastels and simple, compelling imagery. The message is that it’s simple to switch to iPhone, which is faster, that your music will sound better, and that moving your photos is easy. Watch the four videos that make that argument in our full story.