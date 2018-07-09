New iPad Ads Depict iPad as a Productivity Machine

Don’t look now, but if you’re furious that an iPad is a computer (What’s a computer?) you might not like the new iPad ads that Apple released. With titles like Travel Simply, Organized Notes, Paperless Paperwork, and All Your Stuff, the company is touting the productivity of the device.

[$19,000 Worth of iPhones Stolen from New York Apple Store]

Travel Simply

Organized Notes

Paperless Paperwork

All Your Stuff

Apple initially uploaded the ads to its YouTube channels in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, and later in the United States.

[iPhone Study Shows a Link Between iPhone Usage and Wealth]