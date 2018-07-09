$19,000 Worth of iPhones Stolen from New York Apple Store

US$19,000 worth of iPhones were recently stolen from a New York Apple Store. The hooded thieves were recorded on CCTV at the store located in Huntington Station, New York. Police are offering US$5,000 for any information about the suspects.

New York Apple Store Robbery

The raid started as five men walked into the store wearing hoodies. They began browsing in a casual manner for a couple of minutes. Then they started ripping handsets from the counter before running away. The incident took place on Friday at 8:20 PM.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who stole merchandise from a Huntington Station store earlier this month. The men grabbed the phones off a display table and ran from the store. The men were all wearing hooded sweatshirts.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip. This can be done by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and a message to “CRIMES” (274637), or via the website www.tipsubmit.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

