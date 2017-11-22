Using Type to Siri as a Smart Command Line on iPad Pro

In an iPad Diaries entry, Federico Viticci describes how he uses Type to Siri on his iPad Pro as a sort of “smart command line.” Type to Siri is a feature introduced in iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra. Although billed as an accessibility feature, it lets you type to Siri instead of talking. This can be helpful if you’re in public and you feel awkward talking to your iPhone. On iPad and Mac, it might even be more efficient to use Siri this way, since these devices have keyboards. Since you’re typing rather than talking, it could even be a bit better since there is little room for Siri to misunderstand you. To make it faster to use, Federico created specific text shortcuts for commonly used commands.

iOS Deal: Today-Only Get OfficeSuite PRO for Free

MobiSystems, Inc. is offering their productivity app OfficeSuite PRO for free, but it’s a one-day deal. It has a file manager, document editor, spreadsheet editor, presentation editor and a PDF editor all in one app. You can use iCloud Drive, or connect to another cloud service like Google Drive, OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, or Box. The app recently offered support for iXpand drives, so you can take your documents on the go with you. OfficeSuite PRO is normally a US$14.99 app. Even if you use another productivity suite, it’s such a good deal that you can download and delete it so it will be in your purchased apps. Download it here.

Timing: Automatic Time Tracking for the Mac (Sponsor)

It is my pleasure to welcome Timing as this week’s sponsor here at TMO. I am an efficiency freak. I have a lot to get done, a lot I want to do, and yet I often get to the end of my day and wonder, “where did the time go?” For the past week I’ve been using Timing and this problem is 100% solved. You can start using Timing, too, and by visiting TimingApp.com/MacObserver you not only get a 14-day free trial, you also qualify for a TMO-exclusive 10% discount when you purchase!