Apple Second Impact Accelerator Event Brings Opportunity to Minority Businesses

Apple’s second Impact Accelerator event is now open to applications. For the second year in a row, Apple is providing training to minority owned businesses in the environmental sector. As part of its plan to be entirely carbon neutral by 2030, the second Impact Accelerator event is a means to help communities impacted by global warming. Apple’s Impact Accelerator first launched in February 2021. The focus of this event is on “Black-, Hispanic/Latinx- and Indigenous-owned businesses that share our focus on innovation and our commitment to the environment.”

Apple’s Three Month Program

With this second Impact Accelerator event, participants engage in a three month program (via AppleInsider). Over the course of that time, winners are provided support in a variety of areas.

In the company’s procurement announcement, Apple states the program will include access to its expert mentors, who provide “strategic partnership opportunities”. Once the program is completed, the new company will join Apple’s Supply Success Community. This also gives selected firms the chance to become a part of Apple’s supply chain.

Apple states that winners also receive executive training. This gives new companies a chance to design their project in collaboration with the tech giant. There are also opportunities for targeted training. Apple will give companies the knowledge and tools to become a supplier for one of largest tech firms in the world.

How to Apply for the Impact Accelerator

Those who wish to submit an application have until April 30, 2022. A successful candidate must be a U.S. firm with at least 51% ownership and control by an African American, Hispanic/Latinx American, or Indigenous American individual. The winning candidates should also be late stage startups or mature firms. The company must also contribute to one of Apple’s environmental policy areas on a commercial scale.

Apple is looking for companies that work in the following environmental sectors: energy efficiency, renewable energy, direct emissions abatement and carbon removal.

Interviews for prospective winners are June 1, and winners will be notified by June 17. You can apply through the Prospective Supplier Application.