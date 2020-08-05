Readdle’s PDF Expert for Mac is 50% Off, Normally $80

PDF Expert for Mac by Readdle is on sale for US$40 (normal price is US$80) until August 12.
PDF Expert
PDF Expert, as the name suggests, is a tool that lets you do virtually anything with PDFs, like opening, editing, merging, and more. Here are some of the top features;
- Annotation
- Search indexing
- Signing
- Reduce file size
- Redaction
It integrates with various platforms like Evernote, Dropbox, Google Drive, email, and Readdle’s suite of other productivity apps. You can find it on the Mac App Store here.