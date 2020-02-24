Here’s How to Merge PDFs on iOS Using Files

On macOS you can merge PDFs together using the built-in Preview tool. You can merge PDFs on iOS as well, using the built-in Files app.

Merge PDFs on iOS

Open Files . Navigate to the folder with the PDFs you want to merge. In the upper-right corner , tap Select . Tap each PDF in the order you want them to appear as a merged PDF. On iPadOS, tap More in the lower-right corner . On iOS, tap the three dots icon . Then, tap Create PDF in the menu that appears.

A new PDF will be created that combines the individual PDFs that you selected.

