Smile PDFpen 9 and PDFpen Pro 9 for the Mac are out, and are loaded with more than 100 new features. The new versions improve annotations, and table of contents editing; export to JPG, PNG, 1-bit TIFF, and flattened PDF, plus exporting to several resolutions; can make and open links in other files, and supports forms with calculations; improves font smoothing, and more. PDFpen Pro is my go-to PDF editing app and it’s much easier to use than Adobe Acrobat. PDFpen 9 costs US$74.95 and PDFpen Pro 9 is $124.95. The upgrades for both cost $30 and are free if you purchased after January 1st, 2017. You can download demo versions at the Smile website.