Readdle Launches PDF Expert 6 for iPhone and iPad

· · Cool Stuff Found

Readdle announced Wednesday the release of PDF Expert 6 for iPhone and iPad. The update includes a new interface, the ability to password protect files, and you can work from and save to Dropbox. On the editing side, users can edit PDF text, add and replace images, add links to text and pictures, and redact content. The company put together a good video showing off the new features (below). PDF Expert 6 is available now on the App Store at $9.99.

PDFpen 9 Loads Up with New PDF Editing and Export Features

· · Cool Stuff Found

Smile PDFpen 9 and PDFpen Pro 9 for the Mac are out, and are loaded with more than 100 new features. The new versions improve annotations, and table of contents editing; export to JPG, PNG, 1-bit TIFF, and flattened PDF, plus exporting to several resolutions; can make and open links in other files, and supports forms with calculations; improves font smoothing, and more. PDFpen Pro is my go-to PDF editing app and it’s much easier to use than Adobe Acrobat. PDFpen 9 costs US$74.95 and PDFpen Pro 9 is $124.95. The upgrades for both cost $30 and are free if you purchased after January 1st, 2017. You can download demo versions at the Smile website.

PDFpen 9 Loads Up with New PDF Editing and Export Features

macOS: Reduce PDF File Size in Preview

· · Quick Tip

This Quick Tip is about a little-known feature of Preview that’ll let you shrink the file size of large PDFs, so you could use this when you’re bumping up against uploading limitations, for example. Come read about how to do it (and why you should pay attention to how your file looks afterward!).

Don't Fear The Wi-Fi – Mac Geek Gab 645

· & · Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Mac Geek Gab Logo

Inexpensive quasi-mesh Wi-Fi, cloud management for your videos, changing your Finder icons and upgrading your Mac’s Wi-Fi to the latest standards are just how this show starts out! From there it’s on to answering your questions about monitoring iOS data usage, looking at PDF data – all of it! – and then your geeks dive into the Wi-Fi danger conspiracy! We promise you’ll learn at least four new things!

iOS: Easily Print To PDF Emails In Apple Mail

· · How-To

Print email to PDF

On iOS there is a hidden feature that lets you print to PDF any email you want. It doesn’t require a third-party app or another email client. You can do it inside Apple Mail with a 3D Touch. Andrew Orr shows you how.

Rotting Apples: macOS Sierra PDF Bugs Get Worse in 10.12.2

· · News

macos sierra pdf bugs

PDF-related bugs have plagued macOS Sierra since its release last year, causing headaches for both users and developers. But while major bugs are nothing new for Apple’s operating system, developers are sounding a troubling alarm: things are getting even worse with the latest 10.12.2 update.

macOS: Saving Out Messages Conversations

· · Quick Tip

Got some incriminating text messages you’d like to save? Or maybe you don’t want to blackmail your friends and would just like to keep a certain conversation forever and ever? This Quick Tip is for you in either case. We’ll discuss how to save out a single Messages conversation on your Mac!

PDFpen Adds macOS Sierra Tabbed Window Support, More

· · Product News

PDFpen Pro 8 for the Mac

Smile’s PDFpen and PDFpen Pro just got updates to version 8.2 that add support for macOS Sierra’s tabbed window feature. The update also adds iCloud file sync support for users for all users—a feature that previously was available only if you purchased PDFpen through Apple’s Mac App Store.

iOS 10: Print to PDF With and Without 3D Touch

· · How-To

iOS Screenshot showing save to PDF

One of the new features in iOS is the ability to natively print to PDF, similar to what you can do with macOS. It’s relatively simple, but not necessarily obvious. It involves getting the print preview up on the screen, and then switching to share mode in order to generate a PDF. We’ll show you the steps!