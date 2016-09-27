In iOS 11, John shows how to create a PDF of a webpage, save it in Files, rename it and delete it.
iOS 10: How to Save a PDF to iCloud Drive
If you’ve ever wondered how you could save webpages, Maps directions, or emails—pretty much anything you can print—to a PDF and put it in iCloud Drive under iOS 10, wonder no more.
Readdle Launches PDF Expert 6 for iPhone and iPad
Readdle announced Wednesday the release of PDF Expert 6 for iPhone and iPad. The update includes a new interface, the ability to password protect files, and you can work from and save to Dropbox. On the editing side, users can edit PDF text, add and replace images, add links to text and pictures, and redact content. The company put together a good video showing off the new features (below). PDF Expert 6 is available now on the App Store at $9.99.
PDFpen 9 Loads Up with New PDF Editing and Export Features
Smile PDFpen 9 and PDFpen Pro 9 for the Mac are out, and are loaded with more than 100 new features. The new versions improve annotations, and table of contents editing; export to JPG, PNG, 1-bit TIFF, and flattened PDF, plus exporting to several resolutions; can make and open links in other files, and supports forms with calculations; improves font smoothing, and more. PDFpen Pro is my go-to PDF editing app and it’s much easier to use than Adobe Acrobat. PDFpen 9 costs US$74.95 and PDFpen Pro 9 is $124.95. The upgrades for both cost $30 and are free if you purchased after January 1st, 2017. You can download demo versions at the Smile website.
iOS: How to Print to PDF from Any App on iPhone and iPad
If you’ve ever wanted to print a web page or other document as a PDF, you don’t need any third-party apps to do it. Jeff Butts shows you how some pinching, zooming, or 3D Touching in the Share Sheet can save your favorite web page to a PDF.
macOS: Reduce PDF File Size in Preview
This Quick Tip is about a little-known feature of Preview that’ll let you shrink the file size of large PDFs, so you could use this when you’re bumping up against uploading limitations, for example. Come read about how to do it (and why you should pay attention to how your file looks afterward!).
Don't Fear The Wi-Fi – Mac Geek Gab 645
Inexpensive quasi-mesh Wi-Fi, cloud management for your videos, changing your Finder icons and upgrading your Mac’s Wi-Fi to the latest standards are just how this show starts out! From there it’s on to answering your questions about monitoring iOS data usage, looking at PDF data – all of it! – and then your geeks dive into the Wi-Fi danger conspiracy! We promise you’ll learn at least four new things!
iOS: Easily Print To PDF Emails In Apple Mail
On iOS there is a hidden feature that lets you print to PDF any email you want. It doesn’t require a third-party app or another email client. You can do it inside Apple Mail with a 3D Touch. Andrew Orr shows you how.
Rotting Apples: macOS Sierra PDF Bugs Get Worse in 10.12.2
PDF-related bugs have plagued macOS Sierra since its release last year, causing headaches for both users and developers. But while major bugs are nothing new for Apple’s operating system, developers are sounding a troubling alarm: things are getting even worse with the latest 10.12.2 update.
PDFpen Adds macOS Sierra Tabbed Window Support, More
Smile’s PDFpen and PDFpen Pro just got updates to version 8.2 that add support for macOS Sierra’s tabbed window feature. The update also adds iCloud file sync support for users for all users—a feature that previously was available only if you purchased PDFpen through Apple’s Mac App Store.
iOS 10: Print to PDF With and Without 3D Touch
One of the new features in iOS is the ability to natively print to PDF, similar to what you can do with macOS. It’s relatively simple, but not necessarily obvious. It involves getting the print preview up on the screen, and then switching to share mode in order to generate a PDF. We’ll show you the steps!