Apple Has Four New HomePod Commercials: Equalizer, Distortion, Bass, and Beat

Apple has four new HomePod commercials called: Equalizer, Distortion, Bass, and Beat. They’re all abstract pieces that say little specific about Apple’s smart speaker. Instead, they feature music aimed at young people who might find HomePod’s $349 price tag prohibitively out of reach.
Here they are in full:
I just got my HomePod a couple of hours ago. It sounds pretty good, but I’ll tell you what sounds incredible – the HomePod with my iMac, playing in tandem via the iTunes speaker chooser (whatever they call that blue circular radiating pyramid icon is called – its Help Tag when you hover over it is, “Choose which speakers to use”).
So I’ve got both the iMac speakers and HomePad checked to play in the aforementioned speaker chooser. I’ve got the HomePod about 3 feet from the iMac to my right.
Big, huge, wide sound! I’m guessing this has been an iTunes feature for a while (connecting more than one set of speakers to play iTunes “in concert”), but this is the first time I’ve taken advantage of it. Wow! It seems as if the HomePod knows where it is in relating to iMac and, together, their working as a single sound stereo (or more than 2??) speaker system.
Anybody know about this – is the HomePod working with other speakers in a controller way – to enhance the listening experience – or is this just me not used to how doubling the speakers sound big naturally?
Also, a cool feature, when I turn up/down the volume on the iMac or the HomePod, they both turn up/down in tandem.
Did I mention I have the iTunes Equalizer set to the Dance preset (no boost in dB)?
Incredible!!