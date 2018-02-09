Here’s How to Stream iTunes Music on HomePod

You can stream Apple Music and Spotify on HomePod, but what if you don’t use either of those services? Not to worry, because you can stream iTunes music on HomePod.
Local Music on HomePod
This is identical to our set up with Spotify.
- Open Control Center, tap the Now Playing widget.
- Then tap the icon in the corner.
- Connect HomePod.
HomePod doesn’t support Bluetooth streaming, so you just have to make sure that you’re connected to AirPlay on your iPhone. This is what we did in the above steps. The difference between streaming local music vs. Apple Music is that you’re limited with Siri.
Like Spotify, you can use Siri to play, pause, and skip songs in your iTunes music library. But you can’t request new music using Siri, you’ll have to manually do it with your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.
3 Comments Add a comment
Is there no option for home sharing. It looks like you can play from a Mac but what if like me you have a Mac Pro in another room with all your ripped music on it?
If you subscribe to iTunes Match, you can stream your entire iTunes Library directly to HomePod via iCloud. You can use HomePod’s native SIRI interface to control playback of your ITunes Match tracks.
Out of curiosity, how is that done? Through Airplay or does Siri know you have an iTunes Match Account?