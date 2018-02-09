Apple Live News Section Now Available in TV App

First shown off with the Apple TV 4K last September, Apple has today added a section for live news in the TV app. Apple live news can be found in the Watch Now tab. You can watch the news this way as long as you’re running iOS 11 or tvOS 11.

Live News TV

News stations available include Bloomberg, CBS News, Cheddar, CNBC, CNN, and Fox News. Similar to the Sports section, you can watch the news directly within the TV app. To watch it you’ll need to download the particular news app first.

Although right now live news is in the Watch Now section, it’s possible that in the future Apple will add a dedication news category so you can get to it even faster.