You can give your HomePod a unique name, or change the name you already gave it. Read on to learn how.

To change your HomePod name, do this:

Launch the Home app on your iPhone or iPad

Tap the Home tab

tab Press and hold the HomePod tile to see its details

Tap your HomePod’s current name, then enter its new name

Tap Done

You can also assign your HomePod to a specific room and add it to the Home app’s Favorites list from here.