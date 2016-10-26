We sometimes forget there are myriad options we can set for our Macs. Starting with his first book (Dr. Macintosh) and countless times thereafter, our own Dr. Mac has implored readers to poke around and try various settings, explaining that it’s quite difficult to break a Mac by merely changing a Control Panel (old-school) or System Preferences (modern) setting.
If you don’t want a pulsing light on top of your HomePod every time you say, “Hey Siri,” here’s how to turn it off.
You can let anyone AirPlay music to your HomePod, or limit who has access. Here’s how to manage AirPlay access to your HomePod.
You can give your HomePod a unique name, or change the name you already gave it. Read on to learn how.
Apple’s promised new iPhone battery performance management features are in iOS 11.3 developer beta 2. Here’s what you can expect when your iPhone battery starts wearing out.
John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to look at the new feaetures in Apple’s iOS 11.3 update for the iPhone and iPad.
If you aren’t keen on Instagram’s new feature that lets the people you follow see when you’re active in the app, here’s how to turn it off.
If Siri on your iPhone X has been triggering accidentally because the side button is getting smushed, then come find out how to turn off that feature! If you don’t use Siri but are easily irritated, then…well, we can help.
The iPhone X’s Face ID feature is awesome! Unless it’s not. If you’re having trouble getting yours to work properly and consistently, you can try a reset. We’ll tell you how to do just that in today’s Quick Tip!
The “Magnifier” feature on iOS has been around for a while, but now you can add it to Control Center for quick access. We’ll show you how to do that (and why you’d want to!) in today’s Quick Tip.
Are in-app reminders to rate and review apps on your iPhone and iPad annoying you? Here’s how to turn them off in iOS 11.
If you update to a new iPhone and WiFi calling seems to stop working, there’s a good explanation for that: Your call settings may not have carried over from your previous phone.
Apple made it easy to block videos that autoplay on websites in Safari on macOS High Sierra and you can do the same in Google Chrome, too.
Apple changed how Airplane Mode works on your iPhone and iPad in iOS 11 that could be a little confusing.
If you’ve found that your Apple Watch’s Dock (the list of apps accessed by pressing the side button) has switched away from your favorites to the stuff you opened recently, never fear! We’re going to tell you how to change this behavior back and reclaim your favorite apps list.
Dave Hamilton and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to explain how Wi-Fi and Bluetooth settings work in iOS 11’s Control Center, plus Mr. B has a few complaints about ARKit.
Today’s Quick Tip is about using your AirPods with iOS 11—you can now customize what each individual AirPod does when you double-tap it! We think this is a pretty cool addition to the new version of iOS.
There are two ways; Jeff Butts thinks one is much easier, but walks you through both methods anyways.
Just because Apple is making iPhone and iPad models with beefier storage options doesn’t mean iOS isn’t evolving to help you manage the space better.
The Escape key has been on our keyboards practically since the beginning of time—even the Apple II had one. That’s changing with tomorrow’s MacBook Pro refresh and its Magic Toolbar. The physical Escape key is going virtual, but Apple is including a way to let other keys handle its task.