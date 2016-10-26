Working Smarter with macOS Preferences

We sometimes forget there are myriad options we can set for our Macs. Starting with his first book (Dr. Macintosh) and countless times thereafter, our own Dr. Mac has implored readers to poke around and try various settings, explaining that it’s quite difficult to break a Mac by merely changing a Control Panel (old-school) or System Preferences (modern) setting.

 

iPhone X: How to Reset Face ID

iPhone X

The iPhone X’s Face ID feature is awesome! Unless it’s not. If you’re having trouble getting yours to work properly and consistently, you can try a reset. We’ll tell you how to do just that in today’s Quick Tip!

How to Add a Physical Escape Key to the New MacBook Pro

macOS Sierra 10.12.1 Keyboard settings for remapping modifier keys

The Escape key has been on our keyboards practically since the beginning of time—even the Apple II had one. That’s changing with tomorrow’s MacBook Pro refresh and its Magic Toolbar. The physical Escape key is going virtual, but Apple is including a way to let other keys handle its task.