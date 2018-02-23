How to Turn Off HomePod’s Siri Light

Every time you say “Hey Siri” the light on top of your HomePod starts pulsing. If that light is annoying you can turn it off. Read on to learn how.

To turn off the Siri indicator light on your HomePod, do this:

Launch the Home app on your iPhone or iPad

Press and hold the HomePod tile

Tap Details

Turn off Light When Using Siri

Tap Done

Siri will still respond when you say “Hey Siri,” but now your HomePod will stay dark; no pulsing cloudy light for you.