The Apple Watch has a built-in mode that’ll disable cellular functionality and the heart-rate sensor when you’re working out, meaning that you’ll get a big boost to your battery life. Today’s Quick Tip is all about how to enable this handy feature!
Here's How to Select and Move Multiple Apps at the Same Time on Your iPhone or iPad
We were recently asked if there’s an easy way to move and organize multiple apps at the same time on the iPhone and iPad, and the answer is yes if you’re using iOS 11. We showed the trick last fall, but it’s worth sharing again because moving apps one at a time is a total pain in the backside. Check out TMO’s video tip showing how can move several apps simultaneously on your iPhone and iPad.
iOS 11: Closing All Open Safari Tabs
Today’s Quick Tip is all about how to close tabs in Safari on your iPhone or iPad—without having to interact with each one individually. Yes, you can get rid of all of them at once, and it’s simple!
Here's How to Check and Troubleshoot the Wattage on Your MacBook's Charger
Curious to see if your MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro charger is outputting the wattage you expect? Here’s how to check it out and troubleshoot any problems you may find.
How to Listen to a Rain Storm on Your HomePod
Want to listen to a gentle rain storm on your HomePod or Amazon Echo to help you relax? It’s easy if you know what to say.
How to Disable Amazon's Photo on Delivery Feature
Amazon may be snapping pics of your house with its Photo on Delivery service. If that’s a little too creepy for you here’s how to turn it off.
How to Protect Yourself from Phishing Scams, and How to Recover if You Get Hooked
Here’s what to do if you think you were just tricked by a phishing email or message, and what to look for to minimize the risk of getting hooked.
Apple's Tips on Avoiding iTunes and App Store Phishing Email Scams
Scammers are crafting more sophisticated and realistic looking emails to trick you into handing over your credit card number so here are some tips to protect yourself.
Here's How to Track Snowboard, Ski, and Snowshoe Activity on Apple Watch
Apple Watch can track your snowboarding, skiing, and snowshoeing activity, just like any other workout. Read on to learn how, and see which activities may require extra apps.
Here's How to get HomePod to Recognize Updated Apple ID Payment Information
If you change the credit card linked to your Apple ID because it expired or was stolen, your HomePod probably won’t recognize the new information and stop streaming Apple Music. Here’s how to get HomePod to see your updated information.
macOS: Prevent Settings Changes by Hiding System Preferences
If you don’t want anyone messing with certain System Preferences options, hide ’em! In this Quick Tip, we’re going to tell you how to do this on your own Mac—or even on someone else’s. If you have to do tech support for your family members, this could be sanity-saving.
Can't Print? Try Resetting Your Printer's Network Configuration
There’s a little-known feature of most printer models that’ll let you reset any network configurations to their defaults, which can solve all kinds of communication problems and flakiness in those oh-so-frustrating devices. We’ll talk about it in today’s Quick Tip!
How to Turn Off HomePod's Siri Light
If you don’t want a pulsing light on top of your HomePod every time you say, “Hey Siri,” here’s how to turn it off.
Use Reminders to set Multiple HomePod Timers
You can only set one timer at a time on the HomePod. But there is a workaround.
iPhone X: How to Go to Your Last App from the Home Screen
There’s a gesture that’ll let you go back to your last-used app from the Home screen on the iPhone X—without having to invoke the app switcher! In this Quick Tip, we’ll show you how.
Photos: Editing Your Images with an External Program
Photos has a nifty little feature that’ll let you edit an image in Photoshop, say, and have the changes reflected in its library, no importing or exporting required! In today’s Quick Tip, we’ll cover all of the details—including a big ol’ caveat that you’ve gotta know.
Need Your HomePod to Recalibrate its Sound for Your Room? Give it a Shake
Let’s say you moved some stuff around on the shelf where your HomePod sits and now it doesn’t sound quite right. Give your HomePod a gentle shake to recalibrate.
How to See Your Heart Rate Recovery on the iPhone
Your Apple Watch tracks a metric called heart rate recovery for three minutes after your workouts end; with this, you can get a pretty good idea of your cardiovascular health. In today’s article, we’ll show you how to find that data on your iPhone!
How to Control iTunes on Your Mac from Your Apple Watch
Controlling your Mac’s iTunes playback from your Apple Watch is incredibly easy, but you’ve gotta set it up first! In today’s Quick Tip, we’re going to walk you through the process, which we don’t suggest using to annoy your housemates by switching music from afar. (Just kidding—we totally suggest doing that.)
Here's How to Check for HomePod Software Updates
HomePod will do its best to keep its software up to date, much like Apple TV. If you want to make sure your smart speaker really is running the latest and greatest update you can do that, too, but it isn’t exactly intuitive. Read on to learn how.