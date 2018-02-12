Here's How to Select and Move Multiple Apps at the Same Time on Your iPhone or iPad

· · Cool Stuff Found

We were recently asked if there’s an easy way to move and organize multiple apps at the same time on the iPhone and iPad, and the answer is yes if you’re using iOS 11. We showed the trick last fall, but it’s worth sharing again because moving apps one at a time is a total pain in the backside. Check out TMO’s video tip showing how can move several apps simultaneously on your iPhone and iPad.

· · Quick Tip

Your Apple Watch tracks a metric called heart rate recovery for three minutes after your workouts end; with this, you can get a pretty good idea of your cardiovascular health. In today’s article, we’ll show you how to find that data on your iPhone!

· · Quick Tip

Controlling your Mac’s iTunes playback from your Apple Watch is incredibly easy, but you’ve gotta set it up first! In today’s Quick Tip, we’re going to walk you through the process, which we don’t suggest using to annoy your housemates by switching music from afar. (Just kidding—we totally suggest doing that.)

Here's How to Check for HomePod Software Updates

· · Quick Tip

Home app Location button gets to HomePod software update

HomePod will do its best to keep its software up to date, much like Apple TV. If you want to make sure your smart speaker really is running the latest and greatest update you can do that, too, but it isn’t exactly intuitive. Read on to learn how.