Apple Says Switch to iPhone with 2 New Commercials: App Store and Portraits

Apple has a couple of new commercials up on YouTube, App Store and Portraits. They’re both part of Apple’s Switch to iPhone series, offering short metaphorical illustrations for why you should ditch other platforms for iPhone. I say “other platforms,” because while Android is obviously the target of the spots, no specific competitor is named.

Here’s are the spots:

iPhone – App Store

This spot is cute, funny, and a poignant summation of the benefits of Apple’s walled garden approach to the App Store.

Portraits

I like this spot better in that it speaks directly to the selfie-obsessed portion of the population. It also does a great job of illustrating the differences between Apple’s Portrait Mode and every device that doesn’t have Portrait Mode.