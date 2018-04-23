World Book Day: TMO Reading Suggestions

It’s World Book Day, so I hung around the TMO water cooler and asked whoever came by to give me suggestions on something cool to read. Check out what everyone said, including my own suggestion.

John Martellaro

Andrew Orr

This Alien Shore by C.S. Friedman

Kelly Guimont

Jeff Gamet

Sucker’s Portfolio by Kurt Vonnegut

Ready Player One by Ernest Cline

Amazon is offering several titles from around the world for free, today, too. You can check them out at the Kindle book store.