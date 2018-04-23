World Book Day: TMO Reading Suggestions

It’s World Book Day, so I hung around the TMO water cooler and asked whoever came by to give me suggestions on something cool to read. Check out what everyone said, including my own suggestion.
John Martellaro
- Losing the Nobel Prize: A Story of Cosmology, Ambition, and the Perils of Science’s Highest Honor by Brian Keating
- A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership by James Comey
Andrew Orr
- This Alien Shore by C.S. Friedman
Kelly Guimont
- Born with Teeth by Kate Mulgrew
- Star Wars – Tag & Bink Were Here by Kevin Rubio and Lucas Marangon
- Mrs. Sherlock Holmes by Brad Ricca
Jeff Gamet
- Sucker’s Portfolio by Kurt Vonnegut
- Ready Player One by Ernest Cline
Amazon is offering several titles from around the world for free, today, too. You can check them out at the Kindle book store.