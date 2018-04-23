World Book Day: TMO Reading Suggestions

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
1 minute read
| News

It’s World Book Day, so I hung around the TMO water cooler and asked whoever came by to give me suggestions on something cool to read. Check out what everyone said, including my own suggestion.

World Book Day

Check out TMO’s suggestions for World Book Day

John Martellaro

Andrew Orr

Kelly Guimont

Jeff Gamet

Amazon is offering several titles from around the world for free, today, too. You can check them out at the Kindle book store.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account