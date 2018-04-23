Amazon Celebrates World Book Day with Free Kindle Books

It’s World Book Day, which is a great excuse to find something new to read. While Apple’s iBook Store isn’t marking the occasion, Amazon is celebrating the day with free books from around the world, along with some suggestions from several authors.
Amazon’s free book offerings are available for Kindle. They include:
- The Light of the Fireflies by Paul Pen
- Ten Women by Marcela Serrano
- A River in Darkness by Masaji Ishikawa
- The House by the River by Lena Manta
- Still Waters by Viveca Sten
- The Great Passage by Shion Miura
- Last Train to Istanbul by Ayşe Kulin
- The Gray House by Mariam Petrosyan
- The Question of Red by Laksmi Pamuntjak
You can check out the books, along with the titles that inspired James Patterson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jacqueline Woodson, and Michael Connelly at Amazon’s Kindle Book Store.