Apple’s HomePod video ad focuses on the old, tried and true. Takes few risks and is predictable. What happened?
Alexa is Laughing at You and it's Creepy AF
The idea of having a voice assistant device in your home is already creepy for some people, and now it’s even worse because Amazon’s Alexa is spontaneously laughing.
Here's Why I'm Tired of Saying 'Hey Siri'
Saying “Hey Siri” is an awkward way to invoke Apple’s voice assistant platform. It’s time to drop the “Hey” and make talking to Siri feel more natural, like Amazon’s Alexa.
Amazon's Photo on Delivery, Apple's Design Change Leadership - TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-05
Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to discuss Amazon’s Photo on Delivery feature and privacy concerns, plus they look at a list of Apple product features that were mocked but later became standards.
How to Disable Amazon's Photo on Delivery Feature
Amazon may be snapping pics of your house with its Photo on Delivery service. If that’s a little too creepy for you here’s how to turn it off.
The Spotify Platform Problem, Tim Cook Insights, and Apple TV Gaming - ACM 450
Bryan and Jeff talk about the Spotify Platform problem and the problems facing any independent music streaming service. They also talk about the things they learned from Tim Cook’s interview with Fast Company, and whether or not Apple is signaling a bigger play in Apple TV gaming.
Fast Company Names Apple Most Innovative Company in 2018 for 'Delivering the Future Today'
Apple beat out Netflix, Square, China’s Tencent, Amazon, Patagonia, CVS Health, The Washington Post, Spotify, and the NBA, the other top ten companies.
Spotify May Turn to Hardware to Solve Its Platform Problem
Spotify appears to be turning to hardware to solve what Bryan Chaffin calls the Spotify platform problem, and it may be turning to hardware to solve it.
Apple HomePod vs Amazon Echo vs Google Home Voice Control Showdown
How does Apple’s HomePod Siri voice control stack up? We pitted it against Alexa on an Amazon Echo and Google Assistant on a Google Home, and you might be surprised how they compare.
Amazon's Alexa Super Bowl Ad is the Voice Assistant I Want
Amazon is hyping its Alexa voice assistant in a new ad to air during Super Bowl LII this weekend after teasing that new voices may be coming. Turns out they’re celebrities filling in to “help out.” Regardless of what you think of Amazon’s efforts in the voice control space, it’s a pretty funny commercial—and I kind of wish this is how my Echo really worked.
Apple's Ebook Market Push, AirPlay 2 - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-25
Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple’s plan to get a stronger foothold in the ebook market, plus they look at what’s new in AirPlay 2.
Apple Wants More Ebook Market, Hire's Amazon's Audible VP
Apple has a new strategy for gaining marketshare in the ebook space, and it hired away Amazon’s Audible vice president to help make that happen.
PSA: Amazon Prime Monthly Fee Just Went Up $2 to $12.99
If you’re paying for Amazon Prime month-to-month the cost just went up US$2 from $10.99 to $12.99, but the annual $99 rate isn’t changing.
Apple TV Finally Returns to Amazon
After blocking Apple TV sales for over two years, the set top streaming box is available again on Amazon’s website.
Apple's Update and Security Stumbles, Amazon Prime on Apple TV - TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-04
John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to look at Apple’s recent security and update stumbles, plus they share their thoughts on Amazon saying their Apple TV Prime video app is still coming this year.
Apple's HomePod Delay, Amazon's Missing Apple TV App - TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-27
John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to discuss the state of Apple’s delayed HomePod, plus they talk about Amazon’s still MIA Apple TV Prime app.
Ajit Pai and the FCC Will Dismantle Net Neutrality, Damage Internet, Speech and Commerce
In a feat of willful ignorance or outright deceit, Mr. Pai believes that free market competition can keep the Internet open when there is no competition.
Artemis from Andy Weir is Out and Here's Where to Buy It
Ready to start reading Andy Weir’s new book Artemis? Here’s where you can get it today, or at least by tomorrow.
iPhone 3D Cameras, Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV Series - TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-14
Bryan Chaffin and The Maccast’s Adam Christianson join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple bringing 3D depth sensing to future iPhone cameras, plus they look at Amazon’s plans for a Lord of the Rings-based TV series.
Amazon Buys Lord of the Rings TV Series with Pre-Fellowship Stories
The show will focus on “new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring,” and includes rights for possible spin-offs.