5 Gift Ideas for the Work-From-Home Folks on Your Shopping List

The holiday season’s coming up quick, so you might want to get a head start on finding those perfect gifts. Since work-from-home and hybrid job arrangements are still prominent, there are some terrific ideas to help make their holidays a bit brighter. Here are just 5 gift ideas for the work-from-home loved ones you’re shopping for.

Give Them Power, Unlimited Power! (Well, Maybe Not Unlimited, But …)

Let’s face it, our homes were never really built to support all the things we need to plug in. That’s especially true for work-from-home types, who can find themselves with veritable rat’s nests of cables, electrical plugs and the like.

One of the best ways to help is by combining what might have required three electrical outlets into one. For that, you can’t go wrong with the OtterBox 3-in-1 wireless charging station for MagSafe. It offers up a place to charge the Apple Watch, any iPhone with MagSafe charging and a wireless charging-capable AirPods case.

You can snag this gift idea from Amazon for under $80, and it even includes an OtterBox 36W wall charger and the required USB-C cable to power it.

For the Work-From-Home Folks On the Move

Some companies have brought all their workers back into the office. However, a hybrid arrangement is also pretty common, requiring employees to go into the office sometimes, and work from home other times. This means taking your MacBook back and forth.

To help them easily switch between roles at home or in the office, IOGEAR makes an innovative dock stand that’s small in stature, but huge in functionality. It provides a 4K HDMI port, two USB-A ports along with USB-C data. The IOGEAR Dock Pro even provides 100W of USB-C Power Delivery.

The butterfly stand design makes it easy to get your MacBook or iPad at exactly the right angle. It sells for $69.95, but Amazon also has a limited-time coupon to take off $17.

Make Them Even More Portable with a New iPad

For the ones you really, really like (or love) a lot, how about helping them be even more productive and portable with a new iPad? Amazon is offering some phenomenal deals on the 2021 iPad mini as well as the 2022 iPad Air. Take your pick.

2021 Apple iPad mini, Wi-Fi, 64GB: regularly priced at $499, but it’s on sale for $399 while supplies last.

while supplies last. 2022 Apple iPad Air, Wi-Fi, 64GB: was $599, but Amazon’s 13% discount means you can pick one up for just $519.

The Gift of Better Tunes in Their Work-From-Home Ears

Finally, maybe you want to help make their work day a bit more enjoyable. If so, Amazon is slashing prices on Beats earbuds. You can pick up the Beats Studio Buds for just $89.95 (normally, these cost $149.95) or the Beats Fit Pro for $159.95.

Stay tuned here as we try to bring you great gift ideas and the best deals. If there’s anything in particular you’d like us to keep an eye out for, just let us know in the comments.