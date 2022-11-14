M1 MacBook Air Drops to Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

Apple’s 2020 M1 MacBook Air may not be the latest and greatest, but it’s still a solid performer. In fact, Apple maintains the laptop in its lineup as an entry-level laptop. Normally, the M1 MacBook Air starts at $999, but Amazon has it slashed to its lowest price ever.

All About the M1 MacBook Air On Sale at Amazon

I’ll go over all the nitty gritty details about this lightweight Apple laptop, but first, the discount. Right now, Amazon is offering all three color options of the 2020 M1 MacBook Air for just $799. That’s $200 less than the normal price, a sizable discount on a quality Apple computer.

This model features Apple’s M1 SoC, with an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. The M1 MacBook Air also features a 16-core Neural Engine. It offers 8GB of Unified Memory and 256GB of SSD storage. The M1 MacBook Air is available in Space Gray, Gold and Silver.

This is the old wedge-style design, with a 13-inch Retina display with True Tone. It offers two Thunderbolt 4 ports, which also support USB-C. This model features Apple’s Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and a Force Touch trackpad. It comes with a 30W USB-C power adapter for charging. There’s also a 2-meter USB-C charging cable.

Shipping Times Vary by Color Option

Looking into the shipping times for this deal, some colors will arrive quicker than others. As of the time of this writing, the Space Gray and Gold variants would arrive by Nov. 17. Silver, on the other hand, is slightly delayed: it would arrive between Nov. 20 and Nov. 22 with free Prime delivery.

If you’d rather pick up a 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 SoC, Amazon has that one discounted, too. Regularly priced at $1,299, Amazon has slashed 12% off the price. That brings the model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage down to just $1,149. That includes both Space Gray and Silver color options.