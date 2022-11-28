Deals Going Digital: Taking a Look at the Best Cyber Monday Sales Available on Amazon

Cyber Monday is taking place all day today, and with it comes a great selection of products and tremendous deals available through Amazon.

For those that like to shop, we’re taking a look at some of the best deals available on Amazon for Cyber Monday.

The Best Cyber Monday Deals Available on Amazon

Though Black Friday is typically a means for shoppers to go to physical stores, Cyber Monday is a means for online retailers to join in on the festivities as well. While plenty of online retailers still join in on the magic that is Black Friday, we’re taking a look at the best Cyber Monday deals available on Amazon.

This HP Monitor Offers Great Resolution at a Fantastic Price This Cyber Monday on Amazon

The first Cyber Monday deal we’re taking a look at today is the HP V223ve FHD 21.5-inch Monitor. Featuring a 1080p VA display and a 75Hz refresh rate, this monitor is typically available for $144.99, though Amazon is offering it at a 45% discount, meaning customers can get a massive 21.5-inch screen for $79.99.

Offering a large 1920 x 1080 pixel display, the HP V223ve FHD Monitor features an Anti-Glare screen, full HD, as well as a panoramic view that offers 178-degree viewing angles.

Naturally, this monitor from HP also features plenty of connectivity. With HDMI and VGA ports, users will easily be able to connect additional peripherals.

The HP V223ve FHD monitor is available here for $79.99.

Get a 2020 MacBook Air Featuring the M1 Chip for $799 on Amazon

Of course, what Cyber Monday offer would be complete without offering something from Apple? On Amazon, the website is offering the 2020 Apple MacBook Air for a whopping 20% off its original price. Right now, customers can receive the 2020 MacBook Air featuring the M1 chip for $799.

Available in Gold, Silver and Space Grey, the 2020 MacBook Air is the 256GB model. Not only will customers receive the powerful Apple M1 silicon chip, but they’ll also get 8GB of ram and the stunning 13.3” Retina display.

Like every Mac, the 2020 MacBook Air available on Cyber Monday features a one-year limited warranty and 90 days of complimentary technical support. Users can also upgrade to AppleCare+ to extend their service.

You can find the 2020 MacBook Air for $799 available here.

Expand Your Movie Collection with These Cyber Monday Offers

Last up, several movie studios, such as Universal, Warner Bros and Paramount are offering Cyber Monday deals on several of their movie collections.

Right now, customers can get the entire Godfather Trilogy in stunning 4K UHD for a whopping 54% off its retail price, meaning customers can get this iconic trilogy for $41.99. For those without 4K UHD, the Blu-ray version of the trilogy is also available for $20.00, allowing customers to save 58% off the original price.

For those that are really into the classics, Amazon is also offering the Star Trek 10-Movie Stardate collection on Blu-Ray and Digital for $28.99, allowing users to save a staggering 48% off the original price. Featuring the first 10 movies in the Star Trek saga, this naturally includes classics such as Wrath of Khan and the Search for Spock.

With prices these low, no doubt these movie collections will make a great stocking stuffer for the film-buff in your life.

That’s all for now, as Cyber Monday continues on, we’ll be sure to keep finding you the best deals out there.

What are you purchasing on Cyber Monday? Let us know in the comments.