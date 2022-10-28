Halloween Weekend Amazon Deals That Are All Treats, No Tricks

As we head into Halloween weekend, I’ve got my eyes on some scary deals at Amazon. To help you treat yourself or someone else, I picked out some of the best deals on Apple products. I’ve also spotted one that works great with any Apple product, even the HomePod mini.

Your Halloween Weekend Shopping List Deals from Amazon

To start things off, I recently found out about a terrific compact charging station that is scarily handy for Apple products. This one offers you 2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports and 2 AC outlets. What’s really great about this little guy is that it delivers up too. 65W and can even power your HomePod mini from one of the USB-C ports. Get the Baseus PowerCombo 65W, USB-C GaN Charger for 52% off at just $47.99.

Savings On Your Favorite Apple Devices, Big and Small

Looking for an iPad? If you don’t need all that the latest M2 model offers, you can score a great discount on the 2021 M1 iPad Pro. Right now, Amazon has all 2021 M1 iPad Pro models for $200 off, starting at $899.

If you’re looking for a powerful, lightweight MacBook, you probably want the newly redesigned 2022 MacBook Air. Many models are discounted as much as $150. For example, the Midnight model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at $1,049.

If you want to add more to your TV experience, you can pick up a discount on last year’s model of the Apple TV 4K. You’ll save almost $70 on a 2021 Apple TV 4K, with prices as low as $109.99.

Lastly, we come to the Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless earphones, with Apple’s H1 chip. These premium earphones typically cost $249.95. Right now, Amazon is offering $100 off, bringing the price down to what I think is an all-time low of $149.95.