Paying Musicians and Paying for Music – TMO Daily Observations 2022-11-03 Ken_Ray Nov 3rd, 2022 3:00 AM EDT | The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast Download Audio When it comes to paying artists, which streaming music service is the best? TMO writer Nick deCorville and Ken look at the complexities around that question. Plus – Amazon has a new music offering for Prime members that… sounds… like… a thing. Get In Touch: Show Notes Apple Music Pays Artists More Than Double Spotify’s Payout TrustedReviews: Amazon Music’s 100 million songs go ad-free on Prime, but there’s a catch