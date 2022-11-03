Paying Musicians and Paying for Music – TMO Daily Observations 2022-11-03

Ken_Ray

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast
Download Audio

When it comes to paying artists, which streaming music service is the best? TMO writer Nick deCorville and Ken look at the complexities around that question. Plus – Amazon has a new music offering for Prime members that… sounds… like… a thing.

Apple Podcasts badge Overcast badge RSS feed badge
Get In Touch:

Show Notes

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.