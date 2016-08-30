I am both happy and thankful to welcome Evgeny Cherpak as our sponsor here at TMO this week. As a solo developer, Evgeny has created a series of apps aimed at making your life easier by remote controlling your Mac in purpose-built ways, and this week we’re talking about Remote for Mac. Remote for Mac turns your iPhone or iPad into a very full-featured, easy-to-use remote control for your Mac. Not to be confused with screen-sharing, Remote is built for when you’re looking at your Mac’s screen either directory or via AirPlay but don’t want to use your typical keyboard and mouse to control it.
The Spotify Platform Problem, Tim Cook Insights, and Apple TV Gaming - ACM 450
Bryan and Jeff talk about the Spotify Platform problem and the problems facing any independent music streaming service. They also talk about the things they learned from Tim Cook’s interview with Fast Company, and whether or not Apple is signaling a bigger play in Apple TV gaming.
Fast Company Names Apple Most Innovative Company in 2018 for 'Delivering the Future Today'
Apple beat out Netflix, Square, China’s Tencent, Amazon, Patagonia, CVS Health, The Washington Post, Spotify, and the NBA, the other top ten companies.
Spotify May Turn to Hardware to Solve Its Platform Problem
Spotify appears to be turning to hardware to solve what Bryan Chaffin calls the Spotify platform problem, and it may be turning to hardware to solve it.
Here's How to Stream Spotify on HomePod
Fret not, it’s possible to stream Spotify on HomePod.
Apple's Hidden Feature Problem, Apple Music's Growing User Base - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-05
Kelly Guimont and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to talk about the problem with finding hidden features in iOS and watchOS, plus they look at Apple Music’s steadily increasing subscriber base, and get a little excited over the Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer.
US Apple Music Subscribers Set to Surpass Spotify this Summer
Spotify could lose its place as the biggest music subscription service in the United States this summer if Apple Music keeps growing at its current pace.
Spotify Hits 70 Million Paid Subscriber Mark
Spotify’s paid listener base is still on the rise and just hit 70 million subscribers.
Music Streaming Service Spotify Just Got Sued for $1.6 Billion
It’s not clear whether Wixen will win the full amount of money, but if it does, that’s almost 10% of Spotify’s rough value.
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Album Begins Streaming on Apple Music, Spotify
Fans of the pop star have reported seeing the album on Apple Music and Spotify in The Philippines and Australia.
Microsoft Kills its Groove Streaming Music Service and Music Store
Microsoft has thrown in the towel and given up on making its own Groove streaming music and music store a competitor to Apple Music and Amazon Prime.
Apple Music Has 'Well Over' 30 Million Paid Subscribers, but 'Isn't in the Right Place'
In an interview with Billboard, Apple executive Jimmy Iovine also said that even though Apple Music and music streaming are growing, it “isn’t in the right place” yet.
Apple Wants to Pay Record Labels a Smaller Share of Apple Music Revenue
The music industry may actually be fine with a reduced cut as long as Apple can keep adding Apple Music subscribers.
Enjoy Your Music Without a Smartphone
The Streamz headphones are getting funding on Kickstarter now to free your music.
Jay Z Ditches Apple Music and Spotify for Exclusive Streaming on Tidal
It looks like Tidal co-owner Jay Z doesn’t think Apple Music and Spotify are cool any more because he pulled his albums from the streaming music services. It looks like just his original content is gone while collaborations with other artists are still available.
Spotify Goes after Apple Music's 'Carpool Karaoke' with 'Traffic Jams'
Spotify must think Apple Music has the right idea with this original video thing because it’s doing the same thing. Variety reported Wednesday that Spotify has purchased a show called Traffic Jams. Clearly borrowing from Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke, Traffic Jams puts hip-hop producers and artists in a car and asks them to make a song in the back seat. We Apple fans may be inclined to dismiss this show because it’s a blatant ripoff. Ignore that instinct, though—that’s the way the TV industry works. Folks copy ideas, and sometimes they build on them. Instead, Spotify—which is beating Apple on users—is effectively validating Apple Music’s approach of using original video content to boost its steaming music business. That’s very interesting to me.
Drake Crushes Apple Music Record with 89.9 Million Streams, Beating Spotify
Drake set a new record for first-day streams with his new album, More Life, which was streamed 89.9 million times on the first day. That was not only a record-setting debut, it crushed Spotify’s first-day totals for the album of 61.3 million streams. That’s significant, because that was itself a record for the larger streaming service.
Steve Savoca Leaves Spotify for Apple Music
Steve Savoca, Spotify’s former vice president of Content, is now part of the Apple Music team. He joined Apple in January and is serving the in same role for Apple Music.
Prince Coming to Apple Music, Spotify
It looks like Prince may be streaming on Apple Music and other services soon. An industry insider says deals are in place for the iconic artist’s work to stream on more than just Tidal starting on February 12.
Sonos's Future: Opening Up Control to Alexa and Third-Party Apps
On Tuesday, wireless speaker manufacturer Sonos summoned the press to Manhattan to show off some new software features they’ve been working on and, in doing so, painted a picture of a more open Sonos experience. Demonstrating Amazon Alexa voice control and Spotify app integration, Sonos showed a not-too-distant future where customers have the ability to control their Sonos products in a variety of new ways without sacrificing any of the existing benefits of the Sonos platform.