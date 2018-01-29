Apple Music Teases 'Amy Shark Live in Sydney' Concert Film

Apple Music has a trailer out for Amy Shark Live in Sydney, a new concert film. Ms. Shark is a singer-songwriter out of the Gold Coast, Queensland, an are near Brisbane. According to Apple Music’s description, “With support from a small band, Amy Shark performs ‘Adore,’ ‘Weekends,’ and ‘Blood Brothers’ inside an industrial Queensland warehouse.” You can check out her official music video for “Adore,” from 2016. The full 14 minute concern film is available now on Apple Music.

Can Social Media Be Humane, Smartwatch Diabetes Detection, and Nice Apple Content - ACM 448

Can social media be “humane,” or is the push for addictive platforms just par for the course? Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet discuss The Center for Humane Technology’s push for reform. They also talk about Cardiogram’s ability to detect diabetes from Apple Watch activity data, and they talk about Apple’s penchant for avoiding dark and edgy content.

Apple’s HomePod Public Beta Starts February 9th, and That’s OK

HomePod with Beta Test Logo

If HomePod were released by Google, I think they would explicitly state that many of its features are available “in beta” and let customers know that they expect problems to occur, but that’s generally not been Apple’s way of operating. Apple prefers to communicate confidence and consistency, which means they often wait to roll out new features until they get the foundational platform stable.