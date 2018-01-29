President Obama is the hot property the streaming TV services want, and Netflix may be in the lead to land a deal.
Goodbye iTunes LP, WTF Portrait Videos - TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-07
Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple ending iTunes LP, plus they have something to say about the growing trend of recording and watching video on your smartphones in portrait mode.
iTunes LP Demise Doesn't Mean Apple is Done Selling Music
Apple is reportedly discontinuing iTunes LP, but that doesn’t mean digital song and album purchases are going away.
Apple's Expanding TV Show Lineup, John's Big Screen iPhone Love - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-28
Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple’s original TV show plans, plus John gets all excited about bigger iPhone screens.
Apple TV Guide: All of the Original Video Content for Apple Music [Update]
The content probably won’t appear until 2019, with the majority of the production happening in 2018. The list will be updated continuously, so be sure to bookmark this page.
Here's How to get HomePod to Recognize Updated Apple ID Payment Information
If you change the credit card linked to your Apple ID because it expired or was stolen, your HomePod probably won’t recognize the new information and stop streaming Apple Music. Here’s how to get HomePod to see your updated information.
The Spotify Platform Problem, Tim Cook Insights, and Apple TV Gaming - ACM 450
Bryan and Jeff talk about the Spotify Platform problem and the problems facing any independent music streaming service. They also talk about the things they learned from Tim Cook’s interview with Fast Company, and whether or not Apple is signaling a bigger play in Apple TV gaming.
Apple Sponsors 2018 UK BRIT Music Awards
There a dedication section in iTunes and Apple Music.
Spotify May Turn to Hardware to Solve Its Platform Problem
Spotify appears to be turning to hardware to solve what Bryan Chaffin calls the Spotify platform problem, and it may be turning to hardware to solve it.
Apple Music Teases 'Amy Shark Live in Sydney' Concert Film
Apple Music has a trailer out for Amy Shark Live in Sydney, a new concert film. Ms. Shark is a singer-songwriter out of the Gold Coast, Queensland, an are near Brisbane. According to Apple Music’s description, “With support from a small band, Amy Shark performs ‘Adore,’ ‘Weekends,’ and ‘Blood Brothers’ inside an industrial Queensland warehouse.” You can check out her official music video for “Adore,” from 2016. The full 14 minute concern film is available now on Apple Music.
Apple Renews Carpool Karaoke: The Series for a Second Season
Apple’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series is coming back for a second season on Apple Music.
How to Set Up Family Sharing on iOS 11
Keep in mind that you can only set up and delete two family sharing groups per year.
A Geeky Musician's First Weekend with HomePod
Dave Hamilton, self-professed musician and geek, takes us through his first weekend with HomePod, dissecting what it means to him, and what that might (or might not!) mean to you.
Bryan Fuller Leaving Amazing Stories Could be a Red Flag for Apple Music
Amazing Stories executive producer Bryan Fuller has left the Apple Music original series over creative differences. The big question is this a problem with Apple or Fuller?
Can Social Media Be Humane, Smartwatch Diabetes Detection, and Nice Apple Content - ACM 448
Can social media be “humane,” or is the push for addictive platforms just par for the course? Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet discuss The Center for Humane Technology’s push for reform. They also talk about Cardiogram’s ability to detect diabetes from Apple Watch activity data, and they talk about Apple’s penchant for avoiding dark and edgy content.
Apple's Hidden Feature Problem, Apple Music's Growing User Base - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-05
Kelly Guimont and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to talk about the problem with finding hidden features in iOS and watchOS, plus they look at Apple Music’s steadily increasing subscriber base, and get a little excited over the Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer.
US Apple Music Subscribers Set to Surpass Spotify this Summer
Spotify could lose its place as the biggest music subscription service in the United States this summer if Apple Music keeps growing at its current pace.
Apple Loses Out on J.J. Abrams Sci-fi Series to HBO
The new J.J. Abrams Demimonde sci-fi series won’t be coming to Apple Music because HBO won out in the bidding war.
Apple’s HomePod Public Beta Starts February 9th, and That’s OK
If HomePod were released by Google, I think they would explicitly state that many of its features are available “in beta” and let customers know that they expect problems to occur, but that’s generally not been Apple’s way of operating. Apple prefers to communicate confidence and consistency, which means they often wait to roll out new features until they get the foundational platform stable.
These are the Music Services Siri Supports on HomePod
Here’s the list of which streaming music services Siri voice control supports on Apple’s HomePod smart speaker.