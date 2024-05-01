LG Becomes First To Support Dolby Atmos With Apple Music Natively

LG has become the first TV maker to announce native support for Dolby Atmos in the Apple Music app on its TVs without needing an extra Apple TV box, as first reported by FlatpanelsHD. The support for Dolby Atmos in the Apple Music app comes via a software update.

The publication confirmed that the support was running on the 2020 LG GX OLED TV. For those unaware, Apple Music uses Dolby Atmos format for Spatial Audio recordings, and it’s already available on iPhones and iPads using AirPods. The good news is that the audio tech is now heading to LG’s smart TVs. It’s commendable to see a major company putting efforts into enhancing the user experience, rather than pushing updates with new hardware releases.

While it’s currently unclear which LG smart TVs will natively support Dolby Atmos on Apple Music, one thing is certain: it may require models with Dolby Atmos support released in 2020 or later. The publication further explains, “At this time, we cannot confirm whether it also works on older LG TV models. LG has supported Dolby Atmos in TVs since the 2017 generation.”

That said, there are some tips for best performance like the TV should be connected to a surround sound or a multi-speaker system. Take note that it will still work with the TV’s built-in speakers, but some extra gear will take the experience to a whole new level. Previously, Apple Music Dolby Atmos support was limited to TVs with Apple TV 4K box compatible with either HomePods or Sonos speakers.

Besides Apple Music, Amazon Music and Tidal also offer support for Dolby Atmos music, although it’s not functioning on their Smart TV apps at the moment. That said, Spotify has not yet announced support for Dolby Atmos or lossless music quality.

Source