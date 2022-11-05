Early Black Friday Sales at Amazon Help You Save on Holiday Shopping

With November upon us, Black Friday shopping deals aren’t far off. In fact, Amazon has already started its early Black Friday sales. Whether you’re looking for new home entertainment options, some great headphones, or something for the home, there’s probably a deal to be found.

Samsung QLED TVs See Steep Discounts in Amazon’s Early Black Friday Sale

Let’s start off with a new 4K TV. Samsung’s QLED offer amazing color, contrast and clarity. With prices up to 38% off, now’s the time to upgrade your home entertainment room.

Samsung 85-inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Series Mini LED Quantum HDR is $1,700 off, priced at $2,797.99 .

. Save $800 on the slightly smaller, 75-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Series Mini LED Quantum HDR, down 25% to $2,397.99 .

. Next, Samsun’g 65-inch flagship QLED TV, the Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series Mini LED Quantum is 34% off at $3,297.99.

Of course. It’s not just Samsung TVs seeing slashed prices in Amazon’s early Black Friday sales. The Amazon Fire TV 50″ Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV is 22% off, down to $399.99.

Even More Deals to be Had

There are sales on more than just televisions, of course. Here are some of the hottest discounts we’re seeing so far.