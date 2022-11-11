Amazon Offers Early Black Friday Pricing on Apple TV and iPads

The official Black Friday sales may still be two weeks off, but that doesn’t mean it’s too soon to find great bargains. In fact, Amazon is offering Early Black Friday pricing on a number of popular Apple products. Whether you’re looking for an Apple TV or an iPad, you’re probably in luck.

Discounted iPad Pricing Highlights Amazon Early Black Friday Deals

If you’re in the market for a new iPad, Amazon appears to be the place to get it. In fact, the online retailer is offering the first substantial discount on the latest model of the iPad Pro. You can score an M2-powered 11-inch iPad Pro there with 128GB of storage for just $749, $50 cheaper than normal.

Other models of the iPad lineup have similar savings.

Apple’s 2022 M1-powered iPad Air, with 64GB of storage, is almost $80 off for a total price of $519.99 .

. In pink, silver or yellow, you can get the latest entry-level iPad for a little bit less than retail. Regularly priced at $449.99, Amazon has these color options for $447.86 .

. Don’t forget the iPad mini. Amazon has slashed $100 off the retail price, bringing the M1-fueled tablet down to $399.99.

Apple TV Gets the Early Black Friday Treatment at Amazon

If you want to up your home entertainment game, the Apple TV 4K is a terrific choice. The latest model will also fully support acting as a hub for HomeKit and Matter devices.

While the discounts aren’t very substantial yet for the new model, you can save a bit. Amazon’s offering the 128GB Wi-Fi and Ethernet model for just more than $4 off. Regularly priced at $149, Amazon has it for $144.99.

There are other Apple TV 4K offers to find, too. Take a look.

The 2022 Apple TV 4K 64GB model is down from $129 to $124.99 .

. Apple’s older generation Apple TV 4K is at its lowest price in at least the last month. Normally priced at $179, Amazon has it for just $99.

Discounts on Other Apple Accessories

A few other Apple accessories are discounted, too.