Nick’s Picks Vol. 5: Taking a Look at Sweet Deals and Cool Gifts on Amazon for Your Black Friday Shopping

Greetings, welcome to a holiday edition of Nick’s Picks, where we’re taking a look at some great deals and rad gift ideas found on Amazon that may help motivate your Black Friday shopping.

With the holiday shopping season already starting, those that are looking for some gift ideas have come to the right place. Today we’re taking a look at some great products and deals that can help your holiday season rock.

Great Deals and Cool Gifts on Amazon for Your Black Friday Shopping

The 2021 Apple TV 4K Has a Tremendous Black Friday Discount on Amazon

First up, we’re taking a look at a spectacular early Black Friday deal, as the second-generation 2021 32GB Apple TV 4K is currently available for around $80. While not the latest Apple TV 4K, the 2021 model does feature Ethernet, which only the $149 2022 Apple TV 4K supports. Additionally, the 64GB model is also taking $100 off, bringing the total to around $99.99.

For those that like to watch a lot of streaming content, getting an Apple TV 4K can be a great addition to any household. Additionally, support for Dolby Atmos can give audiences that big room-shaking sound, whereas the A12 chip found in the second-gen Apple TV 4K provides an overall great experience for gaming and streaming.

Naturally, viewers will also be able to enjoy Apple TV+ on their second-generation Apple TV 4K, but can also find plenty of other streaming services, including Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and more.

You can find the 2021 Apple TV 4K 32GB for $79.99 here, and the 64GB model for $99.99 here.

The 35-Watt Retro GaN Charger from Shargeek is an Apple Nerd’s New Best Friend

For our second selection today, we’re taking a look at the Shargeek Retro 35-watt GaN Charger. Featuring the design of a Macintosh Classic, the Retro Charger from Shargeek is beyond adorable. Furthermore, alongside an absolutely fantastic design, the charger features GaN tech that offers 35-watts of charging power.

Additionally, the Retro Charger from Shargeek also features a color LED screen, allowing users to check the status of their power consumption while their device is connected. Users can also customize their charger in thanks to a series of retro stickers that are included with the device. Also, a template is also provided so that users can print their own stickers. Don’t be surprised if you see a review for this one soon!

For those that like stats, the Shargeek Retro 35-watt GaN Charger features:

Ports: USB-C

Input Voltage 100-240 Volts (AC)

Output: 35W Max

Support Protocol: PD3.0/PPS/QC4+/Apple2.4/SCP/FCP/AFC/PE

Size: 1.37*1.70*1.24”

Weight: 55g

You can find the device on Amazon here. Users can also visit the Shargeek webpage to see other devices available from the company.

The Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Speaker Now 41% off for Black Friday on Amazon

Lastly, we’re taking a look at the Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker, which is currently 41% off totaling $99.99 for the Black and Black & Brass models, whereas the Cream and Forrest Green models are 24% off, for a total close to $129.99. Though some color options are offering 41% off retail price, the Marshall Portable Speaker can be a great choice for the rock star in your life.

Featuring a subwoofer, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and a battery life of up to 20 hours, the Marshall Emberton Portable Speaker offers clear, rich and loud sound for those that always like to rock. Furthermore, weighing just 1.5 lbs, the speaker is highly portable, and can connect to any Bluetooth device within a 30ft range.

Featuring that classic Marshall look, the Portable Speaker can make anyone feel like they’re about to party at The Viper Room. Whether you rock the stage on a nightly basis, or just like to enjoy some music at home, the Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker makes a great gift for others, or even for yourself.

You can find the Marshall Emberton Portable Speaker in these colors:

That’s all for this month’s addition of Nick’s Picks. With Black Friday just around the corner, hopefully these deals will help you find the perfect gift during this holiday season.

