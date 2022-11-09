Amazon Offers Up To 67% Off Samsung Storage Devices

One drawback of modern Macs is you can’t replace the internal storage with a bigger drive after purchase. Fortunately, USB speeds have increased enough that using an external drive for that extra storage is more feasible. As part of its Early Black Friday sales, Amazon has a number of Samsung storage devices as much as 67% off normal retail prices. These can make great gifts for the techies on your shopping list.

Amazon Early Black Friday Deal Out Big Savings on Samsung Storage Devices

You’ll have three basic options for external storage for your Mac. You can choose a simple SD or microSD card, a USB thumb drive or a larger, but still portable, SSD. Samsung makes storage devices in all of these categories, and Amazon’s sale includes all three options.

The biggest savings right now is on Samsung’s BAR Plus USB 3.1 flash drive. This isn’t the biggest or fastest option available. It only gives you 256GB of storage and data transfer speeds are limited to 400MB/s. Still, it definitely provides a good value. List price for the thumb drive is $74.99, but Amazon has it slashed 67% off. Pick one up for just $24.99.

You can also snag great prices on Samsung’s microSDXC storage devices. Depending on capacity and whether you need a card reader, these are up to 50% off. For example, you can pick up a Samsung Pro Plus 128GB microSDXC card, with a USB-A reader, for just $19.99.

Finally, for those more serious storage needs, Amazon has the Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD. This 1TB external SSD is rugged with both dust and water resistance. It can achieve read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s for quick transfers. Regularly priced at $159.99, Amazon has it for just $89.99.