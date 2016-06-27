This is essentially Google’s answer to Apple’s ARKit, and Bryan Chaffin can’t help but think it illustrates Apple’s advantage and Google’s disadvantages in the smartphone business.
In Q4 2017 iOS Customer Spending Was US$11.5 Billion, Beating Google by 95%
AppAnnie also found that Netflix was the top grossing app by customer spend.
Twitter Adds Support for Threads with 'Add Another Tweet' Button
A Twitter thread is when someone posts a series of connected posts, something folks have been doing on their own for some time.
PSA Reminder: You Can Gift Apple Music to the Android Users in Your Life
This seems like a good time to remind everyone you can gift Apple Music to the Android users in your life—here’s how it works.
Google Pixel 2 XL Reviewers Reporting Screen Burn-In Problems
Multiple people have reported it, including AndroidCentral and The Verge, and it could indicate a significant problem for Google.
Movies Anywhere Lets You Watch Your Movies on Any Platform, Including iTunes
The service acts as a central clearing house allowing users to buy (or who bought in the past) a movie from one retailer to watch it on any of the other participating platforms.
High Sierra in the Wild, Apple Watch Apps, Tech-palooza - ACM 430
Jeff Butts joins Jeff while Bryan is out of town to share macOS High Sierra experiences so far, talk about the state of Apple Watch apps, plus nerd out on Arduino and Raspberry Pi.
Just Because You Think Windows Sucks Doesn’t Mean You Don’t Have To Know It
macOS and iOS may be pretty cool, but the rationalization that they are the only OSes you need to know is self-deception given today’s workforce.
Canadian Regulators Put an End to Locked Cellphones
The regulations, “will erase millions in annual revenue for carriers” because locking phones is a completely arbitrary practice designed to lock consumes to a carrier.
Enjoy Your Music Without a Smartphone
The Streamz headphones are getting funding on Kickstarter now to free your music.
Guardians of the Geek Galaxy – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 657
Ever wondered how to share iCloud contact groups amongst family and team members? Ever have to mix iOS, Android, and macOS? Ever wonder what AppTranslocation folders are? How about the best thing to put in your walls before you close them up? John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton have your answers to all of this and more.
Antivirus Firm Claims There's New Android Malware Every 10 Seconds
Sing the lyrics to The Beatles’ “Come Together.” Before you get to “holy roller” there will be a new instance of Android malware out there. That’s according antivirus firm G-Data, who claimed it found 754,958 instances of Android malware in just the first quarter. The company is projecting 3.5 million Android malware samples in 2017, a figure that would beat 2016’s record of more than 3.2 million.
The Alexa Assistant, OK Google, and Lots More in one Full-Featured Speaker
Say hello to the first standalone device to give you the Alexa assistant, OK Google, and plenty more. The folks at Indiegogo have more than funded the Clarity Speaker. Still, you can preorder yours until the end of April 2017. One great thing about Clarity is you get a portable Bluetooth and Wi-FI speaker with a seven-inch fully-featured touchscreen. Additionally, Clarity includes a built-in Alexa assistant and “OK Google” functionality. It’s also a fully functional Android tablet, running Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Clarity Speaker is extremely portable, weighing less than two pounds. The device is powered by a quad-core processor. Clarity includes two 5-watt speakers and a 2MP camera. Internally, you’ll have access to 16GB of memory. You can expand storage with a micro SD card. The speaker is available for preorder at US $149 until April 30, 2017. The regular retail price is $199, and the device begins shipping in June.
Android Insecurity, Messaging Anachronisms, and Legacy Apple Auctions - ACM 402
Bryan and Jeff try and wrap their heads around a world where malware is being installed on Android devices in the supply chain, before customers even get the devices. They also take a trip into the anachronistic world of sealing wax and sealing wax stamps, as well as the fascinating world where 40 year-old Apple I computers are auctioned for hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Someone Is Slipping Malware Into Android Devices in the Supply Chain
Get this: someone is slipping malware into Android devices while they’re still in the supply chain. Security firm Check Point found evidence that malware, adnets, spyware, and even ransomware was installed on some 36 Android devices before customers touched them. Devices from Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, ZTE, Lenovo, Asus, and Oppo were included in Check Point’s report. Bryan Chaffin explains.
Perspectives on Blancco's State of Mobile Device Report (iOS & Android)
Recently, Blancco published a report on the performance and health of iPhones and Android smartphones. A key finding was that iPhones are less reliable than Android devices. It created quite a stir, and the report intrigued John, so he asked for a copy of the report and looked into the findings. Here’s what he found.
Google Ready to Try Apple's Tactics with New Smartphone
Google is reportedly working on a new smartphone to take on Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s phone De jour. Unlike its Nexus line, where partner companies are making the phones, Google plans to take complete control over this new line.