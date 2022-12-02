But Just Wait 14 Months – TMO Daily Observations 2022-12-02

Want a positive spin on the current quarter? Ken tries to convince TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts how great things will look for Apple in Q1FY24 – provided nothing goes wrong. Also – Android is getting one communications app to rule them all (and ditch the green text bubbles). Jeff fills us in on Sunbird.

