Apple’s Battery PR Disaster, Social Media’s Negative Impact, and the Importance of Animoji – ACM 443

The boys are fuming over Apple’s self-induced iPhone battery fiasco, and argue the company will lose lawsuits over the issue, whether or not they lose in court. They also discuss Chamath Palihapitiya’s argument that social media is ripping society apart. They cap the show with an in-depth discussion on why Animoji is important, and how Apple is turning iMessage into a hybrid social media platform.

Boxing Day with Your Two Favorite Geeks – Mac Geek Gab 689

Recurring Keychain authorization requests bugging you? iMessages out of order? Want to know what to do with your dead drives? This is just where your two favorite geeks start this week’s episode. Then it’s on to a headphone and earphone discussion, including some talk about letting ambient sound in, and letting someone else listen in on your bluetooth connection! Cool Stuff Found rounds out the show. Press play, listen, and learn! Oh, and enjoy, too.

How to Troubleshoot Text Messages that Aren't Syncing

If your messages aren’t syncing between your Mac and your iPhone or iPad, then you’ve gotta try our troubleshooting tips! After all, there’s nothing more frustrating than having to go grab a different device to be sure you sent out a particular text. That’s right, NOTHING. We stand by that statement.

Apple Building 2nd Data Center in Denmark, Will Be Powered by Renewable Energy

Apple is building its second data center in Denmark, according to Reuters, citing Apple itself as the source. Like Apple’s other data centers, this one will also be powered entirely by renewable energy. Apple has committed to having 100% of its global operations powered by renewable energy. This data center will be located in Aabenraa, a town in southern Denmark near the German border, and Apple plans to open it in the second quarter of 2019. It will drive the company’s iTunes Store, App Store, iMessage, Maps, and Siri in Europe.

Get Jim Dalrymple and Bryan Chaffin iMessage Stickers

OK, get this. Nodconcept made this custom emoji of me for the company’s Facebook emoji app for iOS. They made one for my friend Jim Dalrymple of The Loop, too. Facebook emoji apps are so 2009, but the Emoti emoji are available as an iMessage sticker pack. And—more importantly—Nodconcept told me they added the emojis for me and Jim to that sticker pack.

macOS: Saving Out Messages Conversations

Got some incriminating text messages you’d like to save? Or maybe you don’t want to blackmail your friends and would just like to keep a certain conversation forever and ever? This Quick Tip is for you in either case. We’ll discuss how to save out a single Messages conversation on your Mac!

iOS 10: Drawing on Your Pictures in Messages

If you liked Melissa Holt’s Quick Tip about using Photos on the Mac to mark up images, then you’re gonna need to check out this one too. Wanna annoy your friends and family by drawing on the pictures you send them through Messages? Sure you do, and we’ll tell you how!

Lyrics App for iMessages Makes it Easy to Find and Share Lyrics

I’ve been having a lot of fun with the new features in Messages in iOS 10. Apps and stickers increase enjoyment and utility, both, and I have a great example of that for you with an iMessage app called Lyrics. It makes it easy to find, quote from, and share song lyrics. Bryan Chaffin shows you how to work it.

How to Control Which Messages Photos Save to Camera Roll

iOS 10 Messages save images to Camera Roll option

Messages in iOS 10 changes a fundamental way your iPhone (or iPad) camera works: if you take a photo from the preview camera, it doesn’t save to your camera roll. But if you use the full camera app, it does. Here’s how to understand, manage, and control what gets saved where and what doesn’t get saved.

Save Bandwidth with iMessage Images Using Low Quality Mode

iOS 10 has something called Low Quality Mode for images you send out in iMessage. When active, Low Quality Mode reduces any images you are sending out to approximately 100K. This can save you a lot of cellular data usage, especially if you’re sending out photographs you take on your iPhone.