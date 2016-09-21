There’s a new way to crash your iPhone and put some messaging apps into a perpetual crash loop in iOS 11. All it takes is a single Telugu (Indian language) character sent in a message.
Apple Fixes iMessage Order Bug in macOS High Sierra 10.13.3, Also Patches 17 Security Holes
Apple released macOS High Sierra 10.13.3 Tuesday, an update that fixes the problem of iMessage conversations being out of order.
Apple’s Battery PR Disaster, Social Media’s Negative Impact, and the Importance of Animoji – ACM 443
The boys are fuming over Apple’s self-induced iPhone battery fiasco, and argue the company will lose lawsuits over the issue, whether or not they lose in court. They also discuss Chamath Palihapitiya’s argument that social media is ripping society apart. They cap the show with an in-depth discussion on why Animoji is important, and how Apple is turning iMessage into a hybrid social media platform.
Boxing Day with Your Two Favorite Geeks – Mac Geek Gab 689
Recurring Keychain authorization requests bugging you? iMessages out of order? Want to know what to do with your dead drives? This is just where your two favorite geeks start this week’s episode. Then it’s on to a headphone and earphone discussion, including some talk about letting ambient sound in, and letting someone else listen in on your bluetooth connection! Cool Stuff Found rounds out the show. Press play, listen, and learn! Oh, and enjoy, too.
iOS 11: Send Animoji Stickers and Still Images
· Andrew Orr · Quick Tip
This is just one more function that makes Animojis fun to send to your friends and family.
How to Troubleshoot Text Messages that Aren't Syncing
If your messages aren’t syncing between your Mac and your iPhone or iPad, then you’ve gotta try our troubleshooting tips! After all, there’s nothing more frustrating than having to go grab a different device to be sure you sent out a particular text. That’s right, NOTHING. We stand by that statement.
YouTube on iOS Adds Support for Sharing Videos to iMessage
If it still doesn’t appear in the iMessage app drawer, you may need to delete and reinstall the YouTube app.
macOS: How to Archive iMessages with Automator
· Andrew Orr · How-To
The method that I created will export your messages in the iChat file format. You can double-click the file to have it open in Messages.
A New iMessage Scam is Going Around—Here's How to Protect Yourself
· Andrew Orr · How-To
The scammer sends a message with a URL, which is undoubtably a malicious link that sends you to a fake website. This is called a phishing attack, and aside from not tapping on that link, there might be something else you can do.
Apple Building 2nd Data Center in Denmark, Will Be Powered by Renewable Energy
Apple is building its second data center in Denmark, according to Reuters, citing Apple itself as the source. Like Apple’s other data centers, this one will also be powered entirely by renewable energy. Apple has committed to having 100% of its global operations powered by renewable energy. This data center will be located in Aabenraa, a town in southern Denmark near the German border, and Apple plans to open it in the second quarter of 2019. It will drive the company’s iTunes Store, App Store, iMessage, Maps, and Siri in Europe.
How to Get Hackintosh Messages to Work Consistently
· Jeff Butts · Deep Dive
Here’s what it takes to be able to send iMessages and use SMS text forwarding on your Hackintosh.
Four Quick Tips for Mastering Messages on Your iPhone
In this article, we’re going to cover four fun and interesting things you can do within Messages on your iPhone and iPad, including how you can draw on videos you’re sending and how to share your location with a recipient. There’s useful and fun stuff in today’s Quick Tip!
Get Jim Dalrymple and Bryan Chaffin iMessage Stickers
OK, get this. Nodconcept made this custom emoji of me for the company’s Facebook emoji app for iOS. They made one for my friend Jim Dalrymple of The Loop, too. Facebook emoji apps are so 2009, but the Emoti emoji are available as an iMessage sticker pack. And—more importantly—Nodconcept told me they added the emojis for me and Jim to that sticker pack.
macOS: Saving Out Messages Conversations
Got some incriminating text messages you’d like to save? Or maybe you don’t want to blackmail your friends and would just like to keep a certain conversation forever and ever? This Quick Tip is for you in either case. We’ll discuss how to save out a single Messages conversation on your Mac!
iOS 10: Drawing on Your Pictures in Messages
If you liked Melissa Holt’s Quick Tip about using Photos on the Mac to mark up images, then you’re gonna need to check out this one too. Wanna annoy your friends and family by drawing on the pictures you send them through Messages? Sure you do, and we’ll tell you how!
Lyrics App for iMessages Makes it Easy to Find and Share Lyrics
· Bryan Chaffin · How-To
I’ve been having a lot of fun with the new features in Messages in iOS 10. Apps and stickers increase enjoyment and utility, both, and I have a great example of that for you with an iMessage app called Lyrics. It makes it easy to find, quote from, and share song lyrics. Bryan Chaffin shows you how to work it.
How to Control Which Messages Photos Save to Camera Roll
· Bryan Chaffin · How-To
Messages in iOS 10 changes a fundamental way your iPhone (or iPad) camera works: if you take a photo from the preview camera, it doesn’t save to your camera roll. But if you use the full camera app, it does. Here’s how to understand, manage, and control what gets saved where and what doesn’t get saved.
macOS Sierra: Using Tapback in Messages
Today’s Quick Tip is all about how to use those funny little Tapback icons from iOS 10 within the Messages app in Sierra, too. So if you’ve just gotta give someone a thumbs up or a heart, you can do that, and we’ll tell you how.
Save Bandwidth with iMessage Images Using Low Quality Mode
iOS 10 has something called Low Quality Mode for images you send out in iMessage. When active, Low Quality Mode reduces any images you are sending out to approximately 100K. This can save you a lot of cellular data usage, especially if you’re sending out photographs you take on your iPhone.
iOS 10: Replying to Messages from the Lock Screen
With iOS 10, you can reply to texts right from your lock screen! Neat! Unless…well, unless you really don’t want just anyone to be able to do that, in which case you’ll want to turn this feature off. We’ll tell you both how to do this and how not to in today’s Quick Tip.