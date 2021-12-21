iOS: How to Forward Text Messages to Apple Devices

Yesterday I shared a tip on how to take iPhone calls on other Apple devices. Today’s tip is part two because you can also forward text messages to other devices.

Text Message Forwarding

You can already text other Apple users on your Mac and iPad using iMessage. But this lets you forward SMS messages, a.k.a your green bubble friends. This lets you send and receive these on other devices.

To get started, open Settings. Tap Messages. Tap Text Message Forwarding.

Like phone calls, there will be a separate toggle for each device. As long as your iPhone is turned on and connected to Wi-Fi or a cellular network, texts will be forwarded to multiple devices.