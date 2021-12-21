iOS: How to Transfer iPhone Calls to Your Other Apple Devices

If you have multiple Apple devices you can transfer calls and answer them on your iPad, Mac, and iPod touch. To do this you’ll need iOS 9, iPadOS 13, OS X 10.10 or later, set up FaceTime on each device and use the same Apple ID for each device.

Transfer iPhone Calls

These settings let you make and receive calls on other devices when your iPhone is nearby and connected to Wi-Fi.

Open Settings. Tap Cellular. Tap Calls on Other Devices and turn the toggle on or off. You’ll then see toggles for your devices like a Mac or iPad and turn each one on and off.

If your carrier allows it, you can also go to Settings > Cellular, and tap on Wi-Fi Calling. If a setting called Add Wi-Fi Calling for Other Devices is available, you can make and receive calls on other devices even if your iPhone isn’t nearby.