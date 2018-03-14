Watch 7 New Apple Films Made with iMac Pro

Apple just launched a series of artist films made with iMac Pro. The company enlisted prominent CG artists to each make their own film using iMac Pro, including Buck, Erin Sarofsky, Esteban Diácono, ManvsMachine studio, Michelle Dougherty, Luigi Honorat, Esteban Diácono, and Michelle Dougherty.

Buck’s film is my favorite, but they’re all amazing. I hope Apple puts these on TV—it would be great to see the company advertising the Mac again. Each artist also has a behind-the-scenes video on Apple’s YouTube page, or you can view them all on a webpage dedicated to the project on the iMac Pro site.

iMac Pro – Buck Artist Film

iMac Pro – Erin Sarofsky Artist Film

iMac Pro – ManvsMachine Artist Film

iMac Pro — Michelle Dougherty Artist Film

iMac Pro — Luigi Honorat Artist Film

iMac Pro — Esteban Diácono Artist Film

