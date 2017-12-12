The new iMac Pro supports up to 18 cores. Just how can modern apps exploit all that power?
All iMac Pro Models Shipping, Including 14-core and 18-core Configurations
If you’ve been holding out for a 14-core or 18-core iMac Pro, today is your lucky day because both models are available for order now. Deliveries start February 19th.
Apple Releases Separate macOS High Sierra 10.13.3 Update for iMac Pro
The update addresses the same “issue that could cause Messages conversations to temporarily be listed out of order” patched in the main macOS High Sierra 10.13.3 update.
Make Apple TV Great Again, Apple Is Doomed, iMac Pro Listener Comment - ACM 444
What would it take to make Apple TV great again? Or, maybe just make it great? Bryan and Jeff dive deep into Apple’s challenges in the settop market. They also deconstruct our newest Apple Death Knell addition, where Paul Pampilly tells us “Apple Is Doomed.” They cap the show with some great listener comments about the iMac Pro.
iFixit iMac Pro Teardown Shows What Is and Isn't Upgradable
iFixit’s detailed teardown of Apple’s new iMac Pro is out, and it’s interesting to see which components can be upgraded, and which can’t.
8-core iMac Pro Available in Apple's Retail Stores
If waiting for an iMac Pro delivery isn’t your thing, you can get the 8-core base model now in Apple’s retail stores.
Apple Just Added an Important Security Feature to Control iMac Pro Boot Drives: Startup Security Utility
This feature will, in theory, stop someone from using their own boot drive to access, copy data from, or install malware or keyloggers on an iMac Pro.
Top Apple Hardware Announcements for 2017
Check out Jeff’s picks for Apple’s top hardware announcements for 2017.
Surprise! The iMac Pro has Upgradable RAM and SSD
Apple’s iMac Pro has been available for only a few hours and OWC has already cracked one open to see what’s inside. What they found was surprisingly upgradable despite the computer’s sealed body.
The Mac's Future, Ronald D. Moore's Apple TV Show Deal - TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-18
John Martellaro and Bryan join Jeff Gamet to talk about the future of the Mac now that the iMac Pro is available, plus they dive into Apple’s latest original show deal with Ronald D. Moore.
New iMac Pro Launches a New Wave of Macs
The new iMac Pro from Apple signals a new approach to thinking about the Mac lineup.
Logic Pro X Optimized for iMac Pro, Including Support for Up to 36 Cores [Update]
So far, Apple has announced 8, 10, 14, and 18 core versions of the iMac Pro, making this version of Logic Pro X one that looks towards the future. [Updated with download size.]
iMac Pro Pricing and Configurations, Hacked Password Database - TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-14
Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to look at iMac Pro pricing and configurations, plus Andrew fills us in on a huge online login credentials database.
AppleCare+ for iMac Pro Costs $169
If you’re buying AppleCare+ with your new iMac Pro, it’ll cost you $169, which is less than you’ll pay for your iPhone X coverage.
Apple's Top of the Line iMac Pro Costs Over $13,000
Want a fully loaded top of the line 18-core iMac Pro? Check your credit limit because it’ll cost you more than $13,000.
iMac Pro Available Today in 8 and 10-core Configurations, Delivers December 27
Apple’s iMac Pro, first shown off at Worldwide Developer Conference in June, goes on sale today and will deliver on Wednesday, December 27th.
Apple KRACK Debacle, iMac Edition, Rubio vs Cook vs China, Apple Hires TV Executives - Pop.0 Ep.24
Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit discuss the AirPort KRACK fix, and why the iMac Pro should really be called iMac Edition. They also dig into political criticism of Tim Cook speaking in China and Apple’s overall position in that country. And when they hear that Apple has hired new television execs, they hope it means Apple’s leadership is learning how to delegate. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)
Apple’s Quality Control Problems, iMac Pro – ACM 441
In this episode, Bryan and Jeff chew over Apple’s burgeoning quality control issues, as well as the company’s bizarre decision to release a pro desktop that’s sealed. The cap the discussion by examining some of the topics in the Apple Context Machine Facebook group.
New iMac Pro Available this Week, Here's When You can Get Each Model
Apple’s iMac Pro is available this Wednesday, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you can get what you want on launch day. Here’s when you can really get each model.
Hello, iMac Pro - TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-12
John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk about the iMac Pro now that we know it’s launching on Thursday. They share their first impressions, and have some big reactions to it’s lack of upgradability.