Apple KRACK Debacle, iMac Edition, Rubio vs Cook vs China, Apple Hires TV Executives - Pop.0 Ep.24

Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit discuss the AirPort KRACK fix, and why the iMac Pro should really be called iMac Edition. They also dig into political criticism of Tim Cook speaking in China and Apple’s overall position in that country. And when they hear that Apple has hired new television execs, they hope it means Apple’s leadership is learning how to delegate.  (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)