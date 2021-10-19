Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the Unleashed event and what new processors mean for iMacs and more.
Future iMacs Unleashed
Kelly et al:
Great discussion. Listened over lunch break.
Concur on:
iMac not announced due to global chip under-supply complicated by COVID-19-constrained logistics
MacBook Pro’s were prioritised because they clear the channels faster, although top speed might be somewhat reduced due to work from home arrangements and less need for high-end mobile devices for certain use cases
The 27” iMac replacement will feature the M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets – plenty fast (see ST Enterprise rendering demo during the presentation)
The 27” iMac replacement will likely be announced just prior to the holiday shopping season by press release – purchase rate of the new MBPs relative to chipset availability pending
