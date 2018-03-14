AmazonBasics Power Banks Recalled due to Chemical Burns

Today Amazon has recalled six different models of its AmazonBasics power banks. This is a total of 260,000 units. Some people reported property damage and chemical burns from the power banks catching on fire.

Recalled Models

16,100 mAh

10,000 mAh

5,600 mAh

3,000 mAh and 3,000 with micro USB cable

2,000 mAh with micro USB cable

Product IDs to watch out for:

B00LRK8EVO

B00LRK8HJ8

B00LRK8I7O

B00LRK8IV0

B00LRK8JDC

B00ZQ4JQAA

If you have one of these AmazonBasics power banks, immediately unplug and stop using them. Contact Amazon for instructions on how to return it and get a full refund. All known purchasers are being contacted by Amazon.

In total Amazon has received 53 reports of the power banks overheating in the U.S., with one report of chemical burns because of contact with the battery acid. Four reports of property damage have been collected so far, including fire and smoke damage.

You can also report an incident with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.