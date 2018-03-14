France Accuses Apple of Abusive Contracts, Will Sue Company

France recently accused Apple and Google of abusive contracts, and will take both tech giants to court. French finance minister Bruno Le Maire says both companies have abusive contractual terms on French startups and developers.

Abusive Contracts

Earlier today Bruno told radio station RTL that he will take Apple and Google to the Paris commercial court. He claims that both companies impose prices on developers and have the power to rewrite their contracts.

All that is unacceptable and it’s not the economy that we want. They can’t treat our startups and developers the way they do…As powerful as they are, Google and Apple should not be able to treat our startups and our developers the way they currently do.

France seeks fines of 2 million euros (US$2,471,280). Bruno also said that he expects the EU to close tax loopholes that benefit Apple, Facebook, Google, and Amazon by the beginning of 2019.