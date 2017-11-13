The two biggest known new features in this release cycle are Messages on iCloud and Business Chat, and users will also find the gorgeous wallpaper included with iMac Pro.
Apple Seeds iOS 11.3 Developer Beta 4
The update continues testing with known new features.
Games Will Run Faster on iOS, macOS with Support of New GPU API
To ensure Vulkan/Metal compatibility, The Brenwill Workshop released the MoltenVK library.
iOS Developers can add up to 10 App Screenshots Now
Adding more app screenshots will let developers show more of an app’s capabilities.
Apple Seeds macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 Developer Beta 3
Apple's 2018 WWDC May be June 4-8 at McEnery Convention Center
Apple’s 2018 Worldwide Developer Conference will reportedly be at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose again, from June 4th through the 8th. Apple hasn’t, however, officially confirmed the venue or dates yet.
Apple Will Require Native iPhone X Support on New Apps Starting in April
The company sent out emails to developers notifying them that new apps submitted for the App Store will require native support for iPhone X’s Super Retina display starting in April.
Apple Seeds iOS 11.3 Developer Beta 2
iOS 11.3 includes new Animoji, Business Chat, Health Records, ARKit 1.5, HomeKit software authentication, more information about battery health and an option for disabling the feature for improving iPhone stability with worn out batteries, and more.
Apple Will Waive Developer Membership Fee for Some Nonprofits, Educational Institutions, Government Entities
This program is specifically for those organizations who only free apps on the App Store.
Project Marzipan, Apple's Change Resistance Problem - TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-20
John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to dive into Apple’s Project Marzipan plans for unified macOS and iOS app code, plus they look at the change resistance issues Apple is facing.
Apple Allows App Store Preorders
Apple updated its developer guidelines with some simple and sensible rules for preorders: here’s how it works.
Apple Reminds Developers that Mac App Store Submissions Must Support 64-Bit Starting January 2018
Updates to existing apps have until June of 2018 to support 64-bit computing.
Apple Seeds macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 Developer Beta 6
This development cycle for macOS High Sierra is a bug fix and performance-centric update, with the only known new features being Mac App Store improvements.
Apple Seeds tvOS 11.2 Developer Beta 5
This tvOS release cycle adds a developer API called AVDisplayManager for automatic display mode switching, and it brings back support for the Unwatched category in Home Sharing.
Apple Seeds iOS 11.2 Developer Beta 5
Included in this release cycle is a Now Playing control for Apple TV in Control Center, a bug fix for Calculator, and Apple Pay Cash.
Apple Accelerates macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 Cycle with Release of Developer Beta 4
This marks an acceleration of the release cycle, which in the past has meant Apple is nearing release.
Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 44
This release enables Payment Requests by default, and it includes 38 other improvements and bug fixes, too.
Apple Seeds watchOS 4.2 Developer Beta 3
No feature changes have been announced with this release, making it a bug fix and improvement cycle that also keeps up with iOS 11.2 DB3, macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 DB3, and tvOS 11.2 DB3.
Apple Seeds tvOS 11.2 Developer Beta 3
Apple Seeds macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 Developer Beta 3
macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 Developer Beta 3 is a bug fix and performance-centric update in the Apple Developer Connection.