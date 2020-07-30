iPad: All The Different Sizes, Prices And Models That Are Available

There are now various different versions of the iPad, and each come in different sizes and colors (space gray, silver, and (rose) gold). There is usually one that will fit your use cases and personal preference.
All The Different iPads That Apple Sells
The standard, entry-level Apple tablet is a 10.2-inch device.
Storage capacity options:
- 32GB ($329)
- 64GB ($429)
iPad Pro
Sizes Available:
- 11 inch
- 12.9 inch
Storage Capacity Options:
- 128 GB (from $799)
- 256GB (from $899)
- 512GB (from $1099)
- 1TB ($1299)
iPad Air
The Air is designed to be a lightweight but powerful device has a 10.5-inch Retina display.
Storage Capacity Options:
- 64GB (from $499)
- 256GB (from $649)
The mini
The iPad mini has a 7.9-inch Retina display.
Storage Capacity Options:
- 64GB (from $399)
- 256GB (from $549)