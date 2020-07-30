iPad: All The Different Sizes, Prices And Models That Are Available

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
Under a minute read
| Tips

There are now various different versions of the iPad, and each come in different sizes and colors (space gray, silver, and (rose) gold). There is usually one that will fit your use cases and personal preference.

The entry level iPad

The entry-level iPad

All The Different iPads That Apple Sells

The standard, entry-level Apple tablet is a 10.2-inch device.

Storage capacity options:

  •  32GB ($329)
  • 64GB ($429)

Image of iPad Pro 2020 with Magic Keyboard

iPad Pro

Sizes Available:

  • 11 inch
  • 12.9 inch

Storage Capacity Options:

  • 128 GB (from $799)
  • 256GB (from $899)
  • 512GB (from $1099)
  • 1TB ($1299)

iPad Air

The Air is designed to be a lightweight but powerful device has a 10.5-inch Retina display.

Storage Capacity Options:

  • 64GB (from $499)
  • 256GB (from $649)

iPad mini 5

The mini

The iPad mini has a 7.9-inch Retina display.

Storage Capacity Options:

  • 64GB (from $399)
  • 256GB (from $549)

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments