Scosche Sells New Telescoping Phone Mounts

Scosche announced three new Extendo telescoping mounts today. They can adjust with a range from just over 5 inches to just over 8.5 inches with 220° of adjustment, while the mount head enjoys 360° of adjustment.

These telescoping phone mounts have a special adhesive mount pad and suction cup mount base that you can stick to any surface. Once the mount is secured you can extend and angle it to your perfect viewing angle and use the lock-nuts to secure it.

MagicMount Pro Extendo Window/Dash Mount : The multi-award-winning MagicMount magnetic mounting system with powerful 100% device-safe Neodymium magnets securely holds your device.

QuickGrip Extendo Universal Window/Dash Mount : The adjustable arms of this universal mount securely hold smartphones up to 3.5" wide.

MagicGrip Auto-Grip Wireless Charging Extendo Window/Dash Mount: When the Qi-charging coil in your phone is aligned with the MagicGrip charger, the MagicGrip automatically closes its motorized arms to hold your device securely while it wirelessly charges.

These mounts can be used in your home or vehicle and are Qi-certified to wirelessly charge supported iPhones.