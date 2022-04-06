Google Maps for iOS Updated with Better Navigation and Apple Watch Support

Google is rolling out updates to its Google Maps for iOS app, bringing new features that make it easier to use the app while on the move. New features include an improved navigation map, new widgets to access maps from the Home Screen and standalone support for Apple Watch.

Google Maps for iOS New Features

The updated Google Maps for iOS now features a new pinned trip widget that will allow users to access trips they’ve pinned on the Go Tab from the iOS home screen. This makes it easier to get directions while on the go. The widgets display arrival time, the next departure for transit trips, and route suggestions when the user is driving.

On Apple Watch, users will now be able to use Google Maps by simply tapping on a shortcut. Previously, navigation started from the iPhone before a user could access it on their Apple Watch. Users can also add the “Take Me Home” complication to the watch to easily start navigating.

Finally, Google is also integrating Google Maps for iOS into Spotlight, Siri and the Shortcuts app. Users will be able to ask Siri for directions once the feature is rolled out next month, together with enhanced Siri search functionality.

Other Features Coming to Google Maps

Aside from those new features specific to iOS and Apple Watch, Google is also rolling out new features to Google Maps in general. One of these is the addition of toll prices. With this new feature, users will be able to see toll prices to their destination before they start navigating. Toll pricing information is provided by local authorities. Google Maps will also suggest toll-free routes as alternative options. This feature will be available on iOS for almost 2,000 toll roads in the U.S., India, Japan and Indonesia.

Lastly, Google is also adding rich new details to Google Maps. Once the update is issued, users will see traffic lights and stop signs along the route as well as enhanced details like building outlines and areas of interest. More detailed information such as shape and width of roads will also come for select cities. The new navigation maps will start rolling out to iOS and CarPlay covering select countries in the coming weeks.