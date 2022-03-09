Apple Unveils New Magic Accessories

During the Spring Apple Event, Apple not only announced their new Mac Studio but several new accessories as well. New additions to Apple’s stand-alone products include a new Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse. All products are currently available for purchase online, with delivery dates scheduled as soon as March 11.

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

The new Magic Keyboard will contain Touch ID, which provides fast access to your personal and private information. It Boasts an extended layout with document navigation controls, as well as full-size arrow keys. The keyboard is wireless, featuring a battery that can last well over a month without needing a charge. The keyboard will also pair with your Mac effortlessly, making set-up hassle-free.

The keyboard comes in either black or white and is available now for $179.

Magic Trackpad

For those who are fans of MacBook’s trackpad, a new wireless option is now available. The device includes Motion-Touch gestures and Force Touch technology that makes multi-tasking and accessibility easier than ever. The trackpad also features a 6.30-inch wide edge-to-edge glass surface area, giving users plenty of room to navigate for ultimate control.

Like the Magic Keyboard, the trackpad will last up to a month between charges and will effortlessly pair with your device. The Magic Trackpad is currently available for $129 in black or white.

Magic Mouse

The new Magic Mouse is wireless and rechargeable, featuring a sleek optimized-foot design perfect for work or gaming. The mouse also features gestures, making it simpler to perform tasks on the new iPad Air. As with the other Magic products, the Magic Mouse will also be powered up to a month on a single charge and will be ready to go out of the box. The Magic Mouse is available now for $99.

The Magic Keyboard, Mouse, and Trackpad are available now on Apple’s website.