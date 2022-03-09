New Mac Studio Can Bring a Heavy Price Tag

The announcement made yesterday by Apple brought about a lot of buzz, especially the new Mac Studio. When it comes to Apple products, getting the latest and greatest might set you back a bit, and the complete new Studio with Display will set users back a cool $11,000.

The 5K Retina Display

While the standard 27-inch 5K Retina display starts at $1,599, it only goes up from there. While displays of the past have notoriously had the display-stand be a separate purchase, the new display will come with a stand. However, for those looking to adjust the height of their monitor, the tilt-and-height adjustable stand with display will cost $1,999.

Those interested in the Nano-textured glass can expect $1,899 with the standard stand. With the tilt-and-height adjustable stand, the total reaches $2,299. The Nano-texture helps scatter light, further minimizing glare in areas with strong sources of light. This choice may be preferred for users who work in bright office settings.

The New Mac Studio

Taking a look at the new Mac Studio, users have several options. The first option in the Apple Store starts at $1,999 and provides the M1 Max, a 10-Core CPU with a 24-Core GPU with support from a 16-Core Neural Engine. You can also upgrade CPU, GPU, and the Neural Core for additional charges. Unified memory starts at 32GB, with an option to upgrade to 64GB for $400, though 128GB is only available through the M1 Ultra chip. For storage, the entry model starts with 512GB SSD with options to expand. Selecting your storage options will also change the price. 512GB is standard, though upgrades increase up to 8TB of SSD storage. Prices for storage range from $200 to $2,400. You can also add Final Cut Pro for $299.99 and Logic Pro for $199.99.

Going with the M1 Ultra from the homepage starts you at $3,999 but will provide you with a 20-core CPU, 48-Core GPU, and 32-Core Neural Engine. Upgrading to the 64-Core GPU will add $1,000. Starting with 64GB of memory, $800 will get you 128GB, and the same storage options at $1,999 are also available. You can also have Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro directly installed.

Crunching Numbers

All told, going with the most frugal of options, the M1 Max with standard options paired with the standard glass display will cost you $3,598 not including tax and shipping. Going with the M1 Ultra with all of the options, including the GPU, hard drive, memory and storage upgrades, as well as Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro will run you $8,498.98. Including the new Display with Nano-texture glass and tilt-and-height adjustable stand will set you back $2,299, bringing the total for both to $10,797.98, not including shipping and handling.

From Hollywood directors crafting blockbusters, to family members editing photos to share with each other, there’s an Apple product that is right for everyone. The new Mac Studio and Studio Display will be available March 18 and can be preordered now.