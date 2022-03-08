Apple Introduces 27-inch Studio Display Compatible with new Mac Studio, Other Macs

Together with the Mac Studio, Apple also unveiled the Apple Studio Display. It features a 27-inch 5K Retina screen, 12MP wide camera that supports Center Stage and spatial audio technology.

Although the Apple Studio display is being released as a companion display monitor for the Apple Studio, Apple said it is also compatible with other Macs. This means that the Studio Display can be used as a second monitor for MacBooks or even older iMacs.

Apple Studio Display Features

The Apple Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K retina display making it a toned-down version of Apple’s other external display, the Apple Pro Display XDR. One notable feature of the Studio Display is its nano-texture glass option that minimizes glare when the display is used in areas with bright light sources. This feature was first introduced in the Pro Display XDR. It also enables the Studio Display to deliver better image quality.

To make it even more capable, Apple packed the Studio Display with an A13 Bionic chip and an ultra-wide camera that supports Center Stage. This feature makes video conferencing more engaging by keeping users in the center frame even as they move around.

For its audio, the Studio Display has three microphone arrays and a high-fidelity six-speaker system. Apple claims that Studio Display’s audio system delivers crystal clear calls and voice recordings. The audio system also supports spatial audio with Dolby Atmos. This simply means that it is capable of providing a great cinematic experience while watching movies.

As mentioned, the Apple Studio display also works with any Mac. What makes this possible is the Thunderbolt ports that allow users to connect any Mac along with peripherals. In addition, the Studio Display also has USB-C for connecting external storage and other compatible peripherals.

Studio Display Design and Availability

The Apple Studio Display comes in an all-screen design with narrow borders. It has an aluminum enclosure and features a slim profile. It also has a built-in stand that allows the display to be tilted up to 30 degrees. There is also another stand option that allows for the adjustment of tilt and height and a VESA mount adapter that enables the Studio Display to be used in portrait or landscape orientation.

The new Apple Studio Display is available for online order starting today. Apple will begin delivering units on March 18, the same day it will become available in Apple Stores nationwide. Studio Display’s price point starts at $1,599, making it a more affordable option than the Apple Pro Display XDR.