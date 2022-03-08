Apple Announces Availability of iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4 and More

Trailing the conclusion of Apple’s first media event of 2022, the iPhone maker has announced Tuesday the release date for iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, WatchOS 8.5, macOS Monterey 12.4, tvOS 15.4, and more. It also seeded release candidates for the latest versions to developers. Expect the new builds to reach Public Beta participants soon.

New Features in iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4

The most notable change in iOS15.4 is in FaceID. You can now set up the security feature to recognize you even when you’re wearing a face mask. This requires an additional setup step, and focuses more on your eyes to authenticate you. There are also new Emoji, enhancements to iCloud Keychain, and a new voice for American Siri.

In iPadOS, Apple has finally delivered Universal Control, allowing users to wirelessly control an iPad or even another Mac using the keyboard and mouse of their primary computer.

New Functionality in macOS Monterey 12.3

Mac users, in addition to Universal Control, gain support for the PlayStation DualSense adaptive trigger controllers, along with a new developer framework for for “high-performance screen recording“.

Apple also has updates for its other operating systems, but they don’t offer much in the way of new features. WatchOS is increasing to version 8.5, and includes the same new emoji as iOS 15.4. The new Siri voice also works on WatchOS 8.5.

The Cupertino-based company is also releasing tvOS 15.4 and HomePod 15.4. Both offer a new way to log on to captive WiFi hotspots, such as those found at hotels.

On the Apple TV, users can now access an “Up Next” option from the “Now Playing” screen. Using this feature, you’ll be able to select what content plays next from your queue.

HomePod users will be able to choose Dutch voice recognition. The new American Siri voice also debuts in the latest software.

Apple did not specify when next week the new versions would be available. From past experiences, though, expect the public non-beta versions on Tuesday or Wednesday. The new color options for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will ship with iOS 15.4.